Newest ethnic wear label EverBloom's festive edit celebrates responsible fashion

Devendra Shekhawat has always been intrigued by the kind of influence that fashion wields over society and its people.

After a course in fashion designing and some experience in the garment export business, he launched his label EverBloom this year in March and it is already making sounds for its nuanced and unique block printing, natural dyeing process and handcrafted work.



"While working with Japanese clients, I realised the emphasis they lay on quality and craftsmanship and that's where I learnt to prioritise quality above everything else," he shares.



Sekhawat's festive edit in five beautiful themes comprising Fitoor, Gulbagh, Ruhaani, Kashni and Reet, also reflects perfection in gorgeous silhouettes. We learn more about the collection from the couturier.

Tell us in detail about your new festive edit?



This collection is a celebration of unique moments with loved ones, sparked by the joy of dressing up during festivities. This time the celebrations are going to be brighter with exciting trendy looks, so we have used a beautiful combination of prints and handwork which reflects in our contours that are young, vibrant and engaging. Keeping comfort in mind, we have used natural fabric.

Also, every single outfit is handcrafted with traditional methods of natural dyeing and tailoring.

Tell us about the new trends in traditional wear?



Trends keep on changing with time but the core of it remains the same.

The best thing about fashion is that you can give it your own twist and create a new and unique look. With festivities around the corner, it gets very daunting to select the perfect traditional wear. We all want comfort and freedom while wearing a traditional dress and the best way to do that is by giving your dress a modern twist using a trendy and stylish colour palette.

What will be trending big time this pujas?

A flowy and flared contour with a modern touch using vibrant colour will be trending this festive season.

Your upcoming collections?



We are working on heavy intricate handwork embellishments and a natural dyeing process on some organic fabric for our new collection.