Anastasia Beverly Hills launches Nouveau palette for effortless glam

Anastasia Beverly Hills, recently launched its latest innovation, The Nouveau Palette. A unique palette on its own, Nouveau works as an all-in-one palette with rich hues and duo-chrome shades for summer dreams.

The Nouveau Palette's reimagined mattes and multidimensional metallics were inspired by the deep colours and duo-chrome tints of summertime fantasies. Think of vibrant splashes of colour, common neutrals that have been amplified, and a light, ethereal colour palette in green. Update your signature look, recreate the season’s hottest trends, or achieve breathtaking effects wherever your face and body demand the summer spotlight. Apart from helping you achieve all of your day-to-night looks, it also offers inclusive shades.

Expect 12 extremely pigmented hues with a great colour payoff in reinterpreted neutrals with a natural, warm colour story and distinctive olive tones, including gorgeous metallics and deep mattes. It offers countless day-to-night looks because of its diverse hues and creamy formulations. The palette is simple to use and blends easily for daily use. It also boasts a lavish style with a large mirror that is ideal for use at home or while traveling. It is talc-free, alcohol-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and cruelty-free.

Price: INR 5,700.