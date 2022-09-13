Superkicks' new Core Collection is going to be your favourite summer essential

Summers call for scorching heat and comfortable clothing. And to make this summer pleasant and comfortable for your wardrobe Superkicks' latest collection, Core Collection promises comfort and style at the same time. The latest addition to the collection is a fresh wave in the scorching heat of the summers.

The Core Collection includes a series of basic white T-shirts with quirky prints, hoodies, relaxed-fit joggers, and more. The core hoodie is available in four different shades - glacier grey, sea spray green, carbon black and brick dust. You can match them with the same shade of relaxed fit joggers to complete your fit. Made with premium terry cotton, the hoodies and relaxed-fit joggers come with comfort and style.

In addition, there are half-sleeved T-shirts that can be paired with knee shorts or wide-legged crop pants. Another highlight of the collection is that it comes with a choice of earthy tones.