House Of Kotwara's Fall-Winter'22 bridal collection Dilam is a tribute to love

The vivid and exquisite bridal couture collection Dilam from the renowned label House of Kotwara spells class and elegance to the core. Helmed by designer Sama Ali -- daughter of painter Muzzafar Ali and Meera Ali -- the label's latest edit has played around with a rich display of delicate flowers intertwined with vines gloriously interpreted through a variety of embroidery techniques.

Kotwara is known for using the ancient embroidery techniques of chikankari, aari and Zardosi and applying them in both traditional and contemporary silhouettes. Through Dilam Sama intends to symbolise memories created with loved ones and the edit is an expression of who you are and what you love.

Zardozi embellished brocades and velvets blend with gauzy organzas and Benarasi net to create both light and shade, mystique and mystery, drape and structure in a silhouette resulting in the most perfect and exotic ensembles. The couture definitely brings the old-world charm of the Indian heritage that the brides-to-be can preserve and hand down.

"This collection is an evolving exploration. It has been guided by my legacy and experiences from my childhood in the rose Gardens of Kotwara, and the wild blooms at our home in Delhi, to the Kews in London during my university days," says Sama, creative director of House of Kotwara.

With this collection the designer label’s focus has not been about enforcing designs, instead working with the brides and allowing them the space to express themselves. Under the design sensibilities of Sama Ali, it’s all about creating timeless moments and heirlooms that can be cherished for a lifetime and beyond.

Price on request. On houseofkotwara. com