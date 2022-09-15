Actress Tuhina Das exudes elegance in outfits from Rini Seal's festive collection, Transformation

When it comes to homegrown ethically sourced affordable casual wear, no one quite does it as couturier Rini Seal. The label showcasing quirky and chic outfits that Rini designs since 2013, is an extension of her gregarious and fun persona. And to add to it, for the past few years Rini is increasingly focussing on sustainable handloom weaves and experimental silhouettes with her popular khadi dress being one of them.

This Puja too, the quirk and boho chic factor are very much evident in her festive collection, Transformation, which has exciting options in a burst of jewel tones.

"The collection has a variety of bright festive colours in different silhouettes that are stylish yet functional. The designs can be worn in many ways to suit different moods, occasions or body types and hence the name. The designs are fun, sexy and playful and make for a perfect choice for Puja and festive parties," says Rini.

Tuhina Das in Rini Seal's festive edit

What we love about this vibrant edit is the extensive colour palette consisting of bright festive hues in warm and cool tones of red, fuchsia, purple, cerulean and navy blues from which you can choose the shade that suits your vibe best.

Also, there is an array of silhouettes to choose from according to your body type, style, mood or occasion and includes draped long dresses, asymmetric ruched kaftans, knotted cut-out dresses and coordinated dress ensembles which can be worn in countless different ways. "Comfortable designs with details like functional pockets, ruching and drapes and knots are some of the features of this edit. I have used fabrics like cotton-linen blends, and cotton satin which are both muted and glossy and extremely comfortable during any season of the year," mentions Rini.

A little peek into the designs reflect the well-thought-out twisted drapes with fabric, symbolic of what Rini went through personally last year. "The collection was made while I was getting treated for cancer. The name has inspired some of the outfits that can be worn in different ways. These designs are made-to-order and can be made in different colour and fabric variations," adds the spunky designer.

We are also fascinated by the way Rini has played around with asymmetry in her designs. "The fun asymmetric hemmed tunics are playful yet stylish and the asymmetric drawstring details on our kimono kaftans give them a unique look. Our halter shirts with scarf wraps can be worn in any way one wants to. Also, the use of matching or contrasting head scarfs and turbans with Western outfits can add a cool boho element to your entire look," she explains.

Rini feels that this Puja will see a wave of monotone pop solid colours or combination with other analogous colours. "Handloom weaves in cotton, silk blends with a hint of shine in form of metallic lustre will be in this festive season. Pair outfits with bold brass or silver accessories and add a festive touch by adding scarves and stoles with tunics or dresses. Other than a sari and blouse options, include coordinated sets, draped tunics, kaftans or semi-formal dresses in your festive wardrobe," advises the couturier.

Rini's upcoming collection focuses on different silhouette styles and drapes. Her label will soon start making in-house designs in upcycled fabrics to further the cause of sustainable design. "Our focus has always been style, fit, comfort, functionality and bespoke clothing," concludes Rini.

Here are four exclusive looks from Rini's festive range donned by none other than the sultry actress with enviable locks, Tuhina Das.

Available at 42/128 New Ballygunge Road and @riniseal. Price on request

Puja tips from Rini

A dress with a great fit and fabric or a sari paired with handcrafted jewellery and bold eye makeup is a great look for the festive season.

Drapes are the most interesting festive trend.

Dress right for the occasion and keep it simple, stylish and elegant.

Comfort and functionality are important too.

Choose quality over quantity.

When less is more

Actress Tuhina Das shares her festive fashion codes with us

Festive fashion choices:

It’s simple -- I go traditional all the way. Nothing brings in the Puja vibe like the sari does -- it's classy, timeless and so elegant.

I keep the accessories traditional too but I like them as light as possible, since for me, less is more. Sometimes the right flower catches more eyes than the shiniest jewellery.

How I spend the Pujas:

I am usually in Kolkata till Ashtami morning when I head home (Midnapore), so that I have the best of times with both friends and family before it all comes to an end.

This year will also be the same except that I am planning for a holiday just post that, if the dates work out.

Puja diet:

Only street foods, a lot of bhog, fish fry thrice a day (laughs). After all, calories don’t count during Pujas.

Most memorable Puja incident:

I was around 12 or 13 years when in an act of impulse I decided to get on a Ferris-wheel. My screams could be heard from a mile away, but yes, all our cousins had a great laugh post that traumatic ride.

What Pujas mean to me:

Everything -- the wait, the skies, the people, the clothes, the food. Like I said, everything. Given that I was once a migrant to this metropolis, Puja means a “homecoming” more than anything else. Durga Puja, like they say, is an emotion and for me, it’s a million of them all at once.

CREDITS

Pictures: Kaustav Saikia / Hair and Makeup: Abhijit Paul, assisted by Sananda Laha Mondal / Styling: Anupam Chatterjee / Jewellery: Anki Bunki / Location courtesy Seal Villa