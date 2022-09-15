The Label Life's new collection is inspired by the beloved Mickey Mouse albeit in a new avatar

If one wonders that our fascination with cartoons ends when we grow up, is wrong. So much so, the much-loved celebrity lifestyle brand, The Label Life has launched a fun collaborative collection with Disney titled 'It’s The Time To Mickey', that revels in the joys of childhood memories that bring Disney’s iconic character Mickey Mouse to life.

The Label Life is India’s first celebrity lifestyle brand styled by Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu working closely with global brands and designers to create signature collections for work and play.

This collection is an edit of 30 styles, inspired by the beloved Mickey Mouse albeit in a new avatar. An unconventional representation of Mickey depicted in the form of interesting designs like doodles and scribbles adorning the clothes in unusual placements and formats, makes this a collection one for the ages.

Talking about the inspiration behind the collection, Malaika says, “It was the right time for this nostalgic collaboration. We knew as a team that it was time for something colourful, joyous and nostalgic. Disney’s Mickey Mouse inspired us to do just that! And while Mickey Mouse himself is sketched out in his classic colours, the pop hues of the outfits add an element of happy energy. The collection has a range of silhouettes from transitional separates to breezy dresses that are classic “wear-on-repeat” styles, seamlessly easing into effortless outfits for work, the next vacation, or even that quick Sunday brunch. My true favourite is the shirt with Mickey Mouse popping out of the pocket. It encapsulates everything the collection stands for — playful and party perfect.”

When asked about what made her choose Mickey Mouse above all other Disney characters to take inspiration from, she says, "Disney’s Mickey Mouse is super cheerful and always with a positive outlook. He always adds a smile to every face. Always chic, cool and a little bit adventurous, which actually describes me and this Disney edit rather well."

Elaborating on how Hyderabad as a fashion market has evolved over the years and what is fashion, Malaika says, “We love Hyderabad! And I know women in Hyderabad love us too. But there has been an evolution in all metro cities, Hyderabad included where our wardrobes are starting to include more and more signature essentials for work and weekends alike, so we love seeing that growth.”

“Fashion has become such an unachievable status at the moment, but at the very core fashion according to me is simply comfort blended with style. If you wear something that you feel really good in and it fits comfortably, that’s style — and that is all fashion is meant to do. It’s a channel to express your individuality. And that’s our motto at The Label Life,” she added.

Malaika now just wants to stay inspired and keep working on styling collections at The Label Life that feel cool, comfortable and signature, inspired by and for women — as always! And of course to surprise everyone with more collaborations and exclusive edits like the Disney Edit.