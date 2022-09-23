Tanika Basu channels the Gen-Z vibe in festive silhouettes from Kavya Singh Kundu’s sustainable edit

Young and emerging designer Kavya Singh Kundu, known for her eclectic work around recycled and sustainable materials, has come up with a resplendent festive collection this year, built around her favourite textile styles from Bengal --- Jamdani weaves and Gamcha checks. And the best part is that the entire collection has been upcycled from the deadstock of the weavers in Bengal.

Kavya has skillfully and deftly combined them to create fun layers and contrasting panels resulting in contemporary looks cut out of traditional silhouette styles. “The finer details are elaborate as well, with kantha and chain stitching as an additional touch. I have also given the ensembles a touch of metal sequins to celebrate the festival and elevate the look,” she tells us.

Tanika Basu in Kavya Singh Kundu's festive edit

A champion of responsible fashion, Kavya’s design philosophy for this edit too, is very raw material centric. “I’ve always believed that the fabrics give a sense of direction while designing. For every edit, I pick different palettes and textile themes and for this festive range, Jamdani and Gamcha checks in vibrant colours were a natural choice. So, when I sat with the fabrics it felt as if I was guided by them in a certain direction design-wise,” she explains.

And the result is a stunning range of youthful pop silhouettes. Kavya has employed the traditional textiles in a very quirky and playful manner -- layering the gamcha under the soft white Jamdanis, juxtaposing the colourful checks against the fine weaves and playing with soft cotton silks as kaftan tunics over check co-ord sets. All the design elements have a young, fresh and contemporary vibe and celebrate our traditional textiles.

Tanika Basu in Kavya Singh Kundu's festive edit

The couturier tells us that this year’s Puja trends will be all about big bold and maximalist styles and designs. “After the pandemic, this is the year when celebrating is back in style and with it, a love for dressing and looking good has taken over minimalism. Bold colours with lots of metallic will be prevalent this year. Accessories too will be full of statements,” she states.

Having said that, Kavya feels that going classic never fails, whether that’s a crisp sari, a statement blouse, heritage jewels, a small bag or a big smile. So, before following any trend blindly one should be comfortable with what he or she is wearing.

Tanika Basu in Kavya Singh Kundu's festive edit

After more than two years in the business of fashion, Kavya’s label has become even more synonymous with sustainability. “No brand or person can be a hundred per cent sustainable but what one can do is be open to learning and growing with time. Honesty and transparency are two very important virtues to have when claiming to be as sustainable as you can be and that’s where we have been able to improve ourselves with time,” she reflects.

According to the budding designer, the Puja wardrobe must consist of a classic Jamdani sari, traditional jewellery and a silk kurta set with a beautiful brocade dupatta. “All three could be family heirlooms and that’s what’s truly sustainable. For the younger generation, I would add a stylish outfit in a traditional textile to the list,” she adds.

Tanika Basu in Kavya Singh Kundu's festive edit

Currently, Kavya is working on winter and party edits. “Weddings, parties, celebrations and holidays are what we’re designing for this coming winter and it’ll be very luxurious, stylish and decadent in concept and style,” she signs off.

Here are four ensembles from her festive curation worn by young and effervescent actor Tanika Basu.

Available at P47/B Nani Gopal Roy Chowdhury Avenue, 1st floor. On kavyasinghkundu.com

BOX STORY

Bring it on, like Tanika / Decoding trends with Tanika

Young actor Tanika Basu has made quite an impression in the past two years of her work in the film industry. Not the one to be boxed up as a commercial actress, Tanika has tried her hands in several interesting projects including The Darling Wife, Ghawre Bairey Aaj, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti and Abar Bochhor Koori Porey. Tanika gives us a lowdown on her fashion choices and upcoming work.

Festive choices: Fashion spells one's personality and for me, it’s comfort over everything else. For the last few years, I've mostly worn saris on all five days of Puja. I love saris and what better occasion than Durga Puja to flaunt them!

I'm all for minimal accessories and I hardly wear jewellery, but when I wear them I try to stick to any one statement piece. I almost always carry bags - big or small, waist pouches or fancy slings or totes.

How I spend my Pujas: I prefer spending time with loved ones away from crowded places during Puja. I mostly spend the days at home with my mother and my cat or with friends at their homes or someplace quiet where one can sit and relax for long hours.

Tanika Basu in Kavya Singh Kundu's festive edit

This year I’m not sure if I'll be in town during the Puja as I might have shooting during that time.

Any Puja buys: I love upcycled products and sustainable clothing and currently, I'm going through a phase of wearing oversized t-shirts and I'm always on the lookout for them.

Most memorable Puja incident: There is a string of incidents and memories attached to my late uncle when I was much younger. He would take me out to watch a few of the elaborate pandals around the city and we would travel all day on buses and rickshaws. We would go out every year when I was a little child. He passed away in 2007.

What I like about the Pujas: That it brings people together and the cheer and warmth that Durga Puja brings forth each year.

Upcoming projects: Currently, I am working on three projects including a Bengali web series where I am playing the lead, a Hindi web series and a Bengali film, Bijoyar Porey.

CREDITS: Pictures: Upahar Biswas / Makeup and hair: Abhijit Paul / Assisted by: Sananda Mondal Laha / Styling: Poulami Gupta / Jewellery: Shuffling Suitcases and Aranya Kolkata / Location courtesy: Shuffling Suitcases Store