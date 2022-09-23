Tizzi, a new swimwear label, champions econyl, a regenerated nylon fabric made from ocean waste

To say that there is a gap in the Indian market for swimwear would be an understatement. And what’s even harder to find is swimwear that’s eco-conscious. Despite the growing demand for and awareness around sustainable fashion, resortwear brands have some catching up to do. Tizzi, a new resortwear brand by Shekha Berry, is a small step in the right direction. Shekha, a mom of two, felt the need for well constructed swimsuits designed for Indian bodies, but was unable to find anything that suited her, and so the idea of starting her own label had been brewing in her mind for a long time. “I love travelling and it was when I had returned from one of my beach holidays that I decided to take the plunge,” says Shekha.

Shekha and her team use econyl, a regenerated nylon fabric made using ocean and landfill waste, to create their range of monokinis, tankinis and bikini sets. The fabric is said to offer a fit that moulds to and moves with the body of the wearer, plus it is breathable, has UV protection and is chlorine resistant. Shekha shares that the suits also come with hygiene liners that are made from recycled paper. Apart from the swimsuits, the label also boasts coverups, sarongs, skirts, shorts, trousers and scarves. “They are designed to cater to Indian bodies, so we’ve kept that in mind — especially coverage for the more conscious buyer,” shares Shekha.

While the website currently has three different collections — Celestial Sorcery, Cosmic Ocean and Swoon — the common thread is the heavy use of bright, vibrant shades. The first two collections feature fun graphic prints and the third is dedicated to solids in shades like royal blue, jade green, rust brown and champagne. The designs may pay heed to coverage, but details like cutouts at the waist and in the front, and plunging necklines, give the pieces a contemporary edge.

Currently, Shekha is attempting to get as much visibility by participating in pop-ups across the country, but the Mumbai-based designer hopes to go global by next year. “We’re hoping we can set up in Dubai by next year. However, for now, I just hope to get some traction for my label from customers within India,” she concludes.

Rs.7,000 upwards. Available online.

