Anavila's festive edit, Kagaj Baha, takes inspiration from bougainvillaeas

The parched streets of Indian summers strewn with petals of bougainvillaeas in pink, orange and white are always soothing to sore eyes and Anavila’s festive collection of linen saris and separates, Kagaj Baha, takes inspiration from the beautiful blooms. The collection is a celebration of bright happy colours and displays exquisite hand-drawn motifs and detailed bougainvillaea prints on saris and dupattas.

“I have worked with Santhali craftsmen for years studying their intricate khatwa (applique) work. I remember seeing children running around the village delighted at the bloom of bougainvillaea, or Kagaj Baha as they called it. These are memories that always put a smile on my face and remind me of the simple pleasures in life. I wanted to infuse this festive collection with striking visuals like the bougainvillaea does in every corner,” tells Anavila.

Among the silhouettes that Anavila offers in the festive edit, there are silk cord sets and garden shirts and Nova sets with linen, satin and zari details for that easy, breezy festive joy. It also includes linen saris in solid festive tones, unusual plaids, stripes and a metallic sheen. They are paired with blouses detailed with zari and delicate hand embroideries.