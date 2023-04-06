Welcome a fashionable summer with the newest collections of homegrown labels and brands in Chennai

It is a trendy and jolly affair at the Slate Hotel, Khader Nawaz Khan Road in Chennai. Maxi, is an exciting fashion occasion for the Spring Summer edit curated by Amrita Pokal from the Slate Hotel. Multiple homegrown brands and designers set up stalls to lay bare their immensely creative products that included resort wear, fine jewellery and more. Amrita said this event was organised to create a platform for upcoming designers and their growing brands to showcase their talents and to be able to market their products. She also adds that this event was curated to “support women and homegrown brands.”



We spoke to a few of the designers present at this occasion and learnt quite a lot about their collections. Pooja, from Dot Studio, presented their latest collection of cotton wear explicitly suited for the summer season. Regarding what to expect from her collection, Applique, Nidhi Chordia from Nidhis tells us, “This summer we have mixed dark & pastel colours together which we have not done before.” Niharika from Artjoules also told us about her display of jewellery collection. “The new collection is inspired by all coloured stones festive for any season,” she said. Further describing her designs she added, “We do everything in micron setting, in gold platting so it’s all tarnish free, looks next to real, and perfect for destination travelling.”

One of the most unique spreads of jewellery artwork was displayed by the designers from Dad & Daughter. Prachi who designs for the label alongside her father, tells us more about the micromosaic artwork they carried out for their jewellery. “It’s an 1800’s Roman artwork, which we are now reviving in India. Expressing her efforts in executing such an intricate art form she says, “My passion is my inspiration! My dad is my greatest supporter!” She also emphasizes the exclusivity of this brand.

With a variety of products available and a spectrum of colours that can be seen across the edges of the room, this pop-up, which also has free entry, is truly a treat to the browsing eyes. Amrita also promises us other future seasonal edits of similar fashion pop-ups that will feature brands and collections that focus on the themes of travel, festival and more!