Check out these Eid gift ideas for your loved ones

After a month-long Ramadan season of fasting and praying, it’s time now for some celebration, feasting and of course, gifting. Here are some newly launched skincare and haircare products that make for perfect gifts.

PROTOUCH Prolips Skinlift Combo: Skin Lift Combo Device + Drops

Worried about ageing skin? This revolutionary skin lift recovery drops with a unique built-in roller ball applicator helps to target delicate and ageing-prone areas like the neck, jawline, chin, forehead and smile lines. Its ultra-concentrated formula is infused with black tea ferments with active ingredients like Niacinamide, Hyaluronic acid, Tripeptide and Retinol with skin barrier repairing ceramides that help to maintain skin elasticity and minimise the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines to make your skin look lifted and firm.

Price: Rs 4,249

Available: Skin Lift Combo – Protouch (protouchskin.com)

Also read: The eco-conscious choice: How beauty brands can solve the industry's packaging problem

Berry Bright Cleanser & Refill



Conscious Chemist Berry Bright Pore Refining Cleanser:

Say bye-bye to daily pollution stress with a naturally brightening face cleanser that is loaded with superior anti-oxidants. Further, blueberry extracts and Niacinamide replenish and protect the skin barrier with essential nutrients.

Price: Rs 599

Available: Berry Bright Niacinamide Face Cleanser ( 70 Days Pack ) – Conscious Chemist





Bella Vita Organic FYRE & STUD Deo Combo

Bella Vita Organic FYRE & STUD Deo Combo:

Smell fresh and alive throughout the day with top notes of rosemary, clary and sage. Turn up the heat with FYRE and STUD Body Parfum by Bella Vita Luxury. STUD is long-lasting and bold, with notes of orange, lavender and rosemary as top notes, opening with cypress, carnation and juniper berries, balanced by leather, patchouli and oakmoss.

Price: Rs 598

Available: FYRE and STUD Deo Combo - 2x150ml (bellavitaorganic.com)

Also read: Organic make up brand, Bindt Beauty, has a colour palette curated for Indian skin tones

Deyga Hair Combo

Deyga Organics Daily Use Healthy Hair Combo: Rice Water Shampoo & Soy Milk Conditioner

If you are someone struggling to find the right product for your hair, here's some good news. We have found one for you. Rice water shampoo is a gentle, sulfate-free, everyday hair cleanser infused with protein-rich rice water to make hair soft, shiny, and healthy. What's more, do away with frizz and tangles with Soy Milk Conditioner. This protein-rich formula tames rough, unruly hair and keeps split ends at bay.

Price: Rs 1,300

Available: Daily Use Healthy Hair Combo – deyga.in

Fix M y Curls Cleanse & Conditioner Combo

Fix My Curls CLEANS & CONDITIONER COMBO

Sometimes all your curls need is a cleansing wash and condition to be ready to tackle a brand-new day. Fix My Curls soothing cleansing shampoo bundles perfectly with a protein-enriched conditioner to detangle all your knots.

Price: Rs 885

Available: Cleanse + Condition Bundle (fixmycurls.com)

Type Beauty Gloss Combo

Also read: Prepare for rough summer months with these newly launched hair and skincare products



TYPE BEAUTY Gloss Combo:

An oil-to-gloss formula that glides seamlessly over the lips and sets into a comfortable, non-sticky gloss in five minutes. Soak It & Light Up are formulated with a minimum transfer formula. Keep your lips looking shiny and juicy for up to six hours without reapplication. Infused with ingredients like Vitamin C and Niacinamide, this formula will simultaneously hide and heal lip pigmentation with regular use.

Price: Rs 2,200

Available: Gloss Combo – Type Beauty (typebeautyinc.com)