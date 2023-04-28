Fashion brand Cover Story's latest collection, 'Summerina',  is inspired by Havana 

Cothing label Cover Story strikes back with its latest Havana-inspired Spring-Summer Collection '23, bringing you the fun and flirty summer trends straight from the international runway shows. The collection offers a muted color palette of ivory, lavender, florals, black, and orange, emitting tropical vacation vibes with its floral playsuits, volume sleeves, fit and flare dresses, mesh dress, organza ruffle dress, satin pants, and much more. With easy-breezy outfits perfect for the sunny days ahead, this range is tailored to those who love playing with the tint of colors. We speak to Cover Story's designing head, Manjula Tiwari to learn more about the collection that represents the alluring Summerscapes of Havana.

"Cover Story's latest collection, Summerina, is a Havana-inspired Spring 2023 assortment offers a muted color palette of ivory, lavender, black, orange, and florals, which will surely excite you for the warmer temperatures ahead. The range emits tropical vacation vibes featuring floral playsuits, volume sleeves, fit & flare dresses, mesh dresses, organza ruffle dresses, satin pants, and more," she begins.

The name Summerina is derived from hot summer nights, and the collection is inspired by Havana, Cuba, using bright tropical colors, bold floral prints, and seductive silhouettes.The artistic muse behind this collection is an everyday woman who wants an adventure but also wants to look her best and feel confident in her own skin. "Summerina is a more playful collection, but it still has sensuality to it. Cover Story aimed to design pieces that a woman could take on vacation and wear with casual footwear or dress up with some great jewelry. The collection consists of moody, comfortable, as well as eye-catching party dresses for those steamy summer days and nights" she reveals.

The collection uses a lot of natural fibers, such as linen viscose and cotton schiffli, as well as some special fabrics such as satin and embroidered mesh for more statement pieces. The embroidery incorporated is particularly floral, with fringes and ruffles keeping summer in mind. The color palette was inspired by the gorgeous sunset tones on the beaches of Cuba, as well as the brighter tropical hues seen in the lush foliage of Central America. "Cover Story Clothing is an Indian women's fashion brand that offers a wide range of trendy and chic clothing items. The recent designs and collections introduced are Summerina, Resort-wear, and AW Range," Manjula concludes.

Price on request. Available online.

Also read: Nappa Dori rolls out its first flagship store in Chandigarh