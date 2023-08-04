Almaari by Pooja's festive edit has exquisite handpainted kalamkari

Designer Pooja Patel’s year-and-a-half-old label Almaari By Pooja has resonated well with young buyers for its classic yet smart silhouettes and hand-painted Kalamkari artwork.

Strongly believing in the power of personal style, Pooja’s designs embrace feminine beauty, showcasing vibrant and gentle shades, and intricate details – all with a touch of sophistication. “We specialise in creating exquisitely crafted traditional ethnic wear that caters to diverse preferences. Almaari takes pride in revitalising the art of hand-painted Kalamkari, dating back to the 17th century, and infusing it with contemporary appeal. The creations embody timeless elegance and each garment is meticulously hand-embroidered,” says the emerging couturier.

Their recently unveiled festive 2023 edit also reflects the overarching design philosophy of the label and displays some very exquisite hand-painted Kalamkari with intricately detailed handwork. Comfortable and chic Chanderi anarkalis and stunning kurta sets dominate the festive collection.

We speak with Pooja to know more about the same.

Almaari by Pooja

Tell us everything about the latest festive edit.

Our latest festive edit includes some very sophisticated outfits pastel and bright hues that flaunt feminine flares, comfortable anarkali styles and other silhouettes replete with detailed and intricate handwork to give you an elegant look for this festive season.

Like all my creations, the idea behind this collection too was to cater to all age groups and sizes. Hence you will find something for everyone, be it someone in her teens to those in their middle ages -- the curation of the outfits is made to fit all Indian body types.

Almaari by Pooja

How has the first year been for your label?

The first year has been amazing for our label in every way. I launched various collections over the year and curated many different styles of dresses, anarkalis, lehengas, and saris. Each piece was customised by me with exact precision and according to the client's requirements. The response received so far has been more than encouraging and I am further inspired to come up with some very interesting collections in future too.

Almaari by Pooja

What kind of ethnic outfits do GenZs prefer?

Yes, ethnic outfits have been worn by people ever since ages and it is a part of Indian culture and would always be in vogue among all generations. The GenZs, too, love ethnic wear albeit in a far simpler and elegant manner. They don’t like wearing heavily embellished garments flushed with work all over. They would go for intricate minimalistic handwork and comfortable fabrics.

This festive season, anarkalis and stylish saris will be trending big time – they never go out of style.

Almaari by Pooja

What are the ethnic wardrobe essentials?

Ethnic wardrobe essentials include a great piece of anarkali, a nice kurta set, an attractively flared lehenga with a well-tailored choli, and a nice co-ord set.

Your upcoming collections?

Our upcoming collections include a range of floral prints followed by a glam wedding edit.

Price on request. On almaribypooja.com