Revamped Living Free gives wholesome food and floral experience

Gourmet food brand Living Free is back in full form and has now expanded to being a floral atelier as well. Founded by Anita Kanoi in 2012, Living Free has been an eco-conscious lifestyle store and also encompassed artisanal cheese introduced by her daughter Shreya Kanoi. Today, as it launches in the quaint lanes of Alipore it has expanded to being one of the high-end floral ateliers of the city. From fresh and dry flowers to artificial ones, one can find them all under one roof.

Talking about this new phase, founder Anita Kanoi mentions, “It took an organic turn towards the last phase of the pandemic when my clients asked me to provide an end-to-end service. I needed to up my game and started packaging gifts and all the artisanal goodies put together with fresh flowers. That gave birth to what we are today, floral ateliers. No looking back, thanks to all our well-wishers!”

So, what can you expect from a revamped Living Free? Hand bunches of exquisite local and exotic flowers that are sourced from all over the country. Incorporating florals as a concept while creating table set-ups, wall displays, gift packaging, chandeliers, cards, and more. They also curate special corporate gifting options. All floral accompaniments including vases, baskets, and hampers are also available at the store.

Interestingly, one can sign up for a weekly flower subscription which is quite unique in the city. Herein, seasonal flowers are delivered to the doorstep weekly and they can be used in any which way one wants to decorate their home, office, or special corners.

On the food front, one can curate their own cheese boards for parties or gifting purposes. From Brie and Camembert to Feta and Gorgonzola all are available for selections. To accompany the cheese there are a variety of dips, spreads, conserves, and jams that one can dig into.

The store also caters to a special 400-square feet space which is dedicated to pop-up curations including tasting sessions, workshops, styling sessions, and more; making Living Free your new one-stop artisanal experience in the city.

Address: 92 F, Alipore Road, Kolkata – 700027

Opening times: 9:30 am – 6:30 pm (Monday to Saturday)