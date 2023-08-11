Isha Jajodia gives a lowdown on Rose Room's Romantic Reverie 

Among the renowned labels that showcased their couture edits at the recently concluded FDCI India Couture Week, designer Isha Jajodia’s label Rose Room to made its debut with a fine showcase of their couture collection, Romantic Reverie. Inspired by the captivating fusion of French Riviera fashion and the alluring golden era of Hollywood, this collection masterfully merges opulence and understated elegance with a playful and romantic touch.

Each garment in this collection pays homage to the glamorous vintage era and is inspired by French architecture. Isha has used delicate laces and dreamy organza fabrics interspersed with pearls, crystals, chikankari and resham thread work in soft and elegant ivory, nude, and gold and a few in Valentino red. The collection includes structured jackets, bralettes, lace tops, and lehengas. We speak with Isha to know more about the same.

How different is this couture edit from your past collections?

Each piece of clothing is thoughtfully curated to radiate power, assurance and fierceness. This time, we tried to blend Indian crafts and techniques with European aesthetic. The contemporary representation of chikankari is achieved through the incorporation of their unique resham work, complemented by intricate beadwork and hand-applied crystals.

What does the bridal trend for Autumn Winter look like?

Every bride is special and wants her wedding dress to show her unique personality. While red has traditionally been an auspicious colour, modern brides are open to trying different colours that suit their skin tone and body shape. Each bridal outfit will be made to reflect the bride's individuality and these personal touches make the wedding day even more special for the bride.

What are the occasion wear must-haves?

You must have statement accessories to elevate your entire look. You should also have comfortable footwear as they can be mixed and matched with various outfits and will help you enjoy the occasion as well. Also, a classic handbag in a neutral colour is a must -- accessorising is key.

You can enhance your party wardrobe by trying long gloves along with classic rings and bracelets. Dramatic capes can be worn over your party outfit too.

How your label has evolved over the years?

The brand has transformed from creating bold and powerful pieces to now expressing the gentle and feminine nature of women in its new collection. The clothes are made with soft fabrics for added comfort and adorned with delicate embellishments and laces, adding a gentle and delicate touch to the designs.

What are the collections you are working on at present?

We have several lines of clothing and one of our main features is the signature Rose Room element, which is lace. In our new collection, we're combining French lace with cashmere to create jackets, pant-suits, and sarees for the winter. Also, we're working on luxury pret, featuring beautiful denim and leather jackets embellished to add glamour to your outfit, perfect for getaways and destination wear. Besides, we're planning to launch a holiday collection that includes prints and laces for a stylish and festive look.

Price on request. Instagram: @roseroom_official