Matsya’s new collection Heritage Prêt 2023 defines modern royalty at its best

Don't you think every gorgeous ethnic wear is a piece of art? It is not just an extension of our individual style but also a canvas of creativity, and craftsmanship that transcends time and resonates with the very essence of our culture. However, to make it relevant in the current evolving fashion landscape, many designers come up with contemporary interpretations of these outfits without playing around with their very soul rooted in traditions and history. Fashion brand Matsya’s new collection Heritage Prêt 2023 reflects a similar concept of modern royalty. The luxury fashion brand is famous for creating outstanding ethnic wear with modern sensibilities. Heritage Prêt 2023 is a ready-to-wear festive collection featuring a symphony of subtle classic embroideries. Utkarsh Ahuja, the founder of Matsya, tells us, “The embroideries used in the edit mostly show our signature tarnished silver gota with parts of resham ari and kachi dori. What’s special is that the colour of gota is unique. It is hand-dyed to achieve that perfect silver hue. All in all, the elements resonate with an old-world charm, seamlessly woven into a modern, evolved, and undeniably powerful narrative.”

The fusion not only stands true to the brand’s idea but also syncs well with the theme of the collection. Talking about the fabrics and colour palette, Utkarsh says, “We have used ‘matt sheen,’ that has a smooth, shiny, and luxurious appearance making the outfits opulent. For menswear, we have carefully curated capsules of silks, linens and chanderis. The dupattas and lehengas are in our signature georgette organza.” With so many details in hand, don’t get tricked into believing that the outfits appear too heavy and elaborate. Explaining the same, the designer says, “The embroideries are perfect for a prêt wear collection because they are easy and light without creating any visual heaviness in terms of aesthetics.”

You can rely on these outfits for upcoming festivities, during puja, subtle celebrations or intimate wedding functions. Women can find elegant kurta sets, short anarkalis, contemporary capes, some saris and prêt lehengas. The men’s line has kurtas and jodhpuri jackets. Utkarsh ensures that ethnic wear also caters to the changing taste of the younger generation. He says, “This is a balance we constantly strive to achieve. Matsya’s core heritage is the excellence of our embroideries. We, along with our karigars, keep evolving the techniques of vintage crafts, updating artwork inspirations and introducing embroideries that are easier to carry.” On the other side, he says, the appropriate usage of fabrics and colours defines modernity in the appeal of the outfits. He tries to understand the interests of the younger population and designs collections accordingly. While wearing pieces from Heritage Prêt 2023, the designer wants people to feel at ease. “Besides this, I want them to deeply sense that the attire they adorn embodies the aesthetics of a novel era of royalty,” he says.

Rs 9,000 onwards.

Available online.

