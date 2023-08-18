Sustainable lifestyle brand The Shop is back in the city and we give you a dekko of their new outlet   

For over fifty years, The Shop has been an emblem of timeless craftsmanship and sustainable living, tracing its origins back to 1969 when Kamal Singh and Preminder Singh embarked on a journey to establish a family-run enterprise. Since then, The Shop has evolved into a go-to place for those seeking traditional artistry seamlessly interwoven with contemporary design. After shutting its previous store due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the label has made a comeback to the city, ready to make a fresh start.

This legacy of art and dedication now finds its latest expression in the heart of Indiranagar, as The Shop unveils its newest outlet. Nestled in this vibrant locality, the store isn’t just a retail space; it’s an immersive experience that transports visitors into the soul of an Indian home. The store situated on the corner of the road opens its doors to a living room-inspired setting, where kid’s clothing is on a mannequin surrounded by toys and seated next to the leg of a chair, all set before shelves adorned with captivating home décor pieces that line the walls adjacent to the window display. As you pass through the partition, with shelves stacked with more products on display, patrons encounter a bed, neatly made with their latest bedding line and enveloped by racks showcasing an eclectic collection of apparel.

Catering to all, the apparel ranges from graceful dresses and kurtas to stylish tops, shirts and bottoms — The Shop’s collection caters to diverse tastes and occasions for both men and women. Notably, inclusivity takes centre stage with a thoughtfully curated selection of plus-size clothing, ensuring that everyone finds a garment that resonates with their style. The little ones have not been forgotten too, with a dedicated section for infants and toddlers, offering an enchanting assortment of cute outfits, cuddly soft toys and wooden playthings.

The very essence of traditional craftsmanship is palpable in every corner, reflected in techniques such as silk screen printing, hand tie and dye, hand embroidery, quilting and artisan machine and chain stitch embroidery. Beyond apparel, The Shop transforms living spaces into Pinterest aesthetics with tablecloths, napkins, bed linens, quilts, throws, cushions, curtains and an array of home accents that will surely add a charm and help redefine the interiors of our homes.

As The Shop unveils its Indiranagar haven, it reaffirms its unwavering dedication to sustainable living and the revival of time-honoured crafts. The store is a homage to heritage and a celebration of the intricate interplay between tradition and modernity.

INR 60 onwards. At Indiranagar.