Seema Gujral's bridal couture edit, Zuri, is all about true beauty

Seema Gujral's latest couture bridal collection Zuri, which translates to ‘beautiful’ is all about real, raw, and stunning beauty.

“Zuri is an ode to timeless elegance and true beauty. My vision for this collection was to craft ensembles that embrace the essence of every modern bride's uniqueness and individuality. Through intricate craftsmanship and delicate details, we have curated pieces that resonate with the bride's desire to shine on her special day without overshadowing the joyous occasion. Zuri speaks to the soul of every bride-to-be, offering a range of exquisite shades and enchanting designs that capture the magic of this momentous event,” says Seema.

Zuri is essentially a tribute to the changing palate of bridal couture and displays beautiful shades of ivories, champagnes, silvers, putters, and golds. The workmanship remains intricate and delicate with heavy accents of crystals and pearl drops and fully embroidered dupattas to create a dramatic drape. Besides signature lehengas, this collection also features formal shararas with straight-fitted shirts and high-low jackets. Each ensemble showcases classic Seema Gujral elements like floral three-dimensional embroidery using sequins and crystals, playful pearl drops, and tassels and scalloped borders accentuating the sheer brilliance of the garment.

“This collection is at the helm of the bridal season, to welcome a time when trends are taking shape, and the modern bride is steering towards softer, more sublime and neutral palettes. Ensembles are as embellished as before but in more demure shades and hues,” adds Seema.



What's the idea behind the collection Zuri?

The idea behind this collection is to celebrate timeless elegance and true beauty while embracing the uniqueness and individuality of every modern bride. Zuri captures the magic of the wedding through exquisite shades and enchanting designs.

With maximalism back with a bang, how can one replicate the same without overdoing it?

For this autumn-winter bridal fashion season, the trend is towards maximalism, with brides opting for heavily embellished ensembles. To replicate this trend without overdoing, one can focus on a single statement piece like a heavily embroidered lehenga or intricately detailed blouse, while keeping the rest of the look more subtle. Balancing bold elements with simpler ones can achieve a balanced and elegant look.

How much has your label evolved over these years?

It has evolved over the years by adapting to changing trends and desires of brides. We have embraced softer and more subdued palettes while maintaining intricate craftsmanship and attention to detail.

What are the wardrobe essentials for any bride?

A classic bridal ensemble, perhaps a lehenga or a gown, versatile jewellery pieces, comfortable footwear, and coordinating accessories.

How much has the taste of young brides changed over the years?

The taste of young brides has shifted towards softer and more subtle palettes, with a focus on showcasing their individuality while still embracing traditional elements. They are leaning towards designs that let them stand out.

Price on request. On www.seemagujral.com