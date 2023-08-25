Anavila’s pre-festive collection, Saar is inspired by the Rajput School of Miniature Painting

Rooted in our Indian ethos, Anavila believes in re-defining comfort, luxury and elegance for today’s woman. With their thoughtful creations, they strive to add meaning to sustainable fashion. The journey that began more than a decade ago has evolved in the last few years, while firmly holding on to their core values of creating comfort through innovation and design working closely with artisanal clusters. Anavila now presents Saar, their pre-festive collection 2023. “The way different colours interact with each other is fascinating and that forms the core highlight of this collection,” Anavila Misra, founder and designer of Anavila, tells us, as she shares more details about the collection with us.

What is Saar inspired by?

Saar, our pre-festive collection 2023 is inspired by the Rajput School of Miniature Painting. Saar translates into the process of colour mixing in the miniature painting school. It is the process where an artist mixes various tints and tones in a shell palette; it is the chemical reaction of the minerals and extracted salts forming bright reds and warm yellows; and it is emotion evoked within a miniature painting.

How different is this collection from your previous ones?

For this collection, we’ve tried new silhouettes and also brought our classic nova sets back in new textiles and colorus. The saris showcase Saar, the process of colour blending through plaids, motifs and borders of miniature paintings.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

Bundi frescos are like magical paintings on walls that tell stories with their vibrant colours and intricate designs. They’re like windows to another time, capturing the beauty and tales of the past in a stunning way.

What are the colours you have chosen?

The colour palette for this collection is inspired by classic Rajput paintings. Rani pinks and yellows in the costumes of figures, Rukh greens in the forest and the midnight blue of the skies come together to form this festive palette.

And what about the fabrics in this collection?

Fine khadi silks and handwoven linens along with handwoven organza and handwoven linen zari are the fabrics used in this collection.

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Along with our classic silhouettes of Nova, we have introduced kameez sets and yoke kurta sets with appliqué details, which are both easy and flattering.

Rs 15,000 to Rs 86,000.

Tribal silver jewellery from Amrapali Jaipur

Ode to old world charm

The tribal silver jewellery collection is an unparalleled curation of the finest craftsmanship and designs from Amrapali Jaipur. The collection reflects an old-world historic charm, an ode to our heritage but by

modernising these elements and bringing them into the context of today. It narrates a story of versatility across the entire line allowing the ornaments to be worn in both a traditional and contemporary manner.

A magnificent assortment of necklaces, rings, bracelets and earrings, which are classic yet experimental, edgy yet respectful of tradition and craft targeted to an enveloped, confident and intelligent consumer of today.

Rs 2,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

On till August 26. 11 am to 7.30 pm.

At Amethyst, Royapettah

Also available online.

