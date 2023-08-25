Bijoux label Era Stories on its debut edit Cosmic Voyage

Kolkata-based homegrown bijoux label Era Stories was born out of designer Sayani Sinha’s growing fascination with ancient tales and traditional aesthetics. After completing her graduation at NIFT and Masters from NID, Sayani worked for five years in the design industry in different domains and the experiences gained during this time laid the foundation for Era Stories. “I felt a strong calling to create something truly special that would celebrate our cultural heritage through the art of jewellery. Our brand's essence lies in the art of storytelling with each piece meticulously crafted to carry the essence of history and culture, while also reflecting modern sensibilities. For us, jewellery is also a medium to express stories, emotions, and personal connections,” says Sayani, who talks to us about their debut edit, Cosmic Voyage.

Sayani Sinha

Tell us about Cosmic Voyage.

Our debut collection is inspired by the vastness of the cosmos and the captivating mysteries that lie beyond. Cosmic Voyage offers a range of celestial treasures to adorn every occasion. Whether it's a striking necklace that mirrors the constellations or ethereal earrings that mimic the grace of shooting stars, each piece tells a unique story that resonates with stargazers and dreamers alike.

What inspires your jewellery designs?

My designs are inspired by a diverse array of sources, including cultural heritage, the beauty of nature, travel experiences, the rhythm of poetry and music, and the cherished memories of my childhood. These elements blend harmoniously, fuelling my creativity to craft unique pieces that resonate with emotions, celebrate individuality, and tell captivating tales through wearable art.

Star Drizzle

How one can take care of the costume jewels?

Costume jewellery may lose its sheen over time due to various factors like exposure to moisture, contact with harsh chemicals, and everyday wear. So, keep it dry and try to avoid direct contact with water, perfume, and cosmetics. Gently clean them with a soft, damp cloth when it's needed. Store each piece separately to avoid scratches and tangles.

What are the must-have jewellery pieces for any woman?

I believe that the most important aspect is to choose pieces that resonate with your personal style and make you feel confident and beautiful. Hoop earrings are a classic and versatile choice that can be dressed up or down for various occasions. A dainty and delicate necklace that sits close to the neck is perfect for everyday wear and can be easily layered with other necklaces for a trendy look. Stackable rings in different metals are great too.

