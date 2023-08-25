Ekasmaye's Naveli is an ode to colourful couture

Homegrown label Ekasmaye's Naveli collection weaves together classic silhouettes with delicate details, celebrating the vibrant hues of a sun-kissed spring.

The palette exudes warmth and joy. From the luminous glow of yellow to the tender blush of pink, these shades encapsulate the essence of the season. The exquisite pieces embrace the time-honored handblock process.

The playful colours and elegant designs transport one to a world of vibrant beauty and timeless allure. Each outfit celebrates the festive spirit and create unforgettable moments.

One can choose from the rich vibrant silhouettes like raw silk kurtas and saris in vivid hues of earthy browns, onion pinks, sea green, turquoise blue and red.