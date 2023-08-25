Fashion brand ARCVSH introduces a new collection inspired by the beauty of Tuscany

The picturesque Tuscany located in central Italy is known for its idyllic countryside and sunlit beauty. The earthy farmhouses, cypress-lined roads and quaint villages perched on hilltops are some of the most beautiful aspects of the place. Capturing the breathtaking beauty of this region is ARCVSH’s latest collection Tuscany.

Founder and designer Pallavi Singh tells us, “Tuscany embodies the inspiration drawn from the timeless allure of the countryside. Each piece reflects a fusion of rustic charm and modern subtlety. The name Tuscany captures the essence of this balance.” “With warm tones, intricate textures, and a nod to captivate those bright hues of colour, the collection invites you to encapsulate a harmonious blend of rustic finesse and contemporary vigour,” she adds. Moulded in subtle refinement that embraces minimalism, the outfits designed by ARCVSH celebrate artisanal craftsmanship featuring clean lines, structured forms, and imaginative materials creating visually captivating pieces.

Indigo kurta set

Talking about the fabrics, Pallavi informs, “In this collection, we’ve meticulously chosen a blend of luxurious fabrics that emphasise both comfort and style. You’ll find a range of fine pure silks, chanderi, lightweight linens, and soft cotton blends.” Since it is the pre-fall collection, the outfits feature a harmonious mix of earthy tones like olive greens, lavender, indigo, and subtle shades of dusty rose with bright hues of pink and lemon.

Ombre kurta set

Pallavi tells us that women can pull off these outfits in casual gatherings and even semi-formal events. “Whether it’s a leisurely brunch, a business meeting, an afternoon soirée, or even an evening cocktail party, these outfits are curated to suit a spectrum of occasions,” she adds.

Lemon kurta set

When asked how this edit fits into the upcoming season’s fashion landscape, the designer says, “We believe that this blend of classic and modern will seamlessly fit in. Fashion is ever-evolving, but certain elements endure. Our collection offers versatility, allowing individuals to embrace both tradition and modernity. This adaptability aligns with the dynamic nature of fashion trends, making our pieces versatile for the season and beyond.”

The collection strikes a perfect balance between classic silhouettes and modern twists. Talking about the same, Pallavi tells us, “Classic silhouettes offer a sense of familiarity and elegance that resonates across generations. On the other hand, modern twists infuse excitement and relevance into our designs, appealing to contemporary sensibilities.” Pallavi’s personal favourites are the overlap pink dress and their signature jumpsuit and jacket.

Rs 10,800 upwards. Available online