From the streets of Allure: No Grey Area captures  a different perspective of Puducherry through its newest collection, 'Ether'

Puducherry is popular for its vibrant holiday/tourism culture. The streets of Heritage Town and the many other locations spread across the city remind us just how iconic the union territory is. No Grey Area, a label that has repeatedly produced pieces that have stood out with unique thought and intricate work, captures elements of the town with a different perspective of the same, through its newest collection, Ether, which has recently launched in Chennai.



Founder and lead designer Arnav Malhotra, in an exclusive with Indulge, reflects on the ‘ethereal charm’ of the union territory that inspired this beautiful edit, his personal observations of its various elements that have translated into pretty motifs, and more. Excerpts from our chat:



Take us behind the ideation that went into creating Ether.

Ether's collection's ideation was rooted in Puducherry's ethereal charm. This concept was translated into a collection that evokes a sense of wonder and serenity, capturing the essence of Puducherry’s unique allure.



Are there any personal observations around Puducherry that inspired you to take ideas from the town?

Having had the opportunity to travel to Puducherry often, I was intrigued by the town’s unique blend of Eastern and Western influences that were seamlessly woven throughout its streets.



What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

collection offers a range of resort and utilitarian pieces for both men and women like shackets, bomber jackets, shirts, co-ord sets, t-shirts, tops, skirts, and bottoms constructed using cotton, organza, satin, and handloom embellished with block prints and hand embroideries.



How have you incorporated the various elements of Puducherry into Ether?

The motifs and designs in the collection are inspired by the beauty of lotuses found in the water bodies of Puducherry. Additionally, the colonial buildings and French architecture of the town influenced the colour palette and overall visual appeal of the collection.



How different is Ether from your previous collections?

The collection features garments designed for both leisure and functionality, allowing you to effortlessly transition between different occasions while maintaining comfort and style. The collection’s connection to the serene landscapes and architectural charm of Puducherry sets it apart and adds an extra layer of depth to its distinctive character.



Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit.

The colour palette draws from Puducherry’s colonial buildings and European street characters. Expect hues such as soft pastel yellows reminiscent of French facades, delicate elderberry shades, serene whites, and shades of earthy greens that reflect the town’s natural beauty.



What are the fabrics used?

The collection employs a mix of fabrics suitable for the resort season. Cotton provides comfort and breathability, organza adds a touch of elegance, satin offers a luxurious sheen, and handloom fabrics bring a sense of tradition. These fabrics align with ease and sophistication.



