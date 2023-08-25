Kamaali Couture’s new edit Lumiere is breaking a new ground in bridal and occasion wear

Imagine if the sun’s golden rays, casting a warm and enchanting glow, could take physical form. In that embodiment, luxury prêt and bridal wear label Kamaali Couture’s latest collection Lumierê perfectly encapsulates that vision. Shot against the rustic backdrop of Mughal era’s summer palace, Zafar Mahal, a forgotten gem of heritage nestled in Delhi’s rustic Mehrauli area — the majestic location provides a striking contrast to the label’s pastel toned occasion wear pieces.

Pre-draped sari from Lumierê

The play of light and shadow in between the arches of the desolate palace spotlight even the subtlest of details in the ensembles. The edit draws inspiration from the sun’s dynamic energy through abstract geometric patterns.

Shot at Zafar Mahal

Each ensemble becomes becomes a canvas of vibrant hues, mirroring the ever-changing sky — from the purity of ivory to the radiant gleam of gold, the delicate blush of rose pink and the tranquility of azure blue. These colours intertwine, creating a celestial symphony that finds its form in the rich textures of silk and delicate chiffon. These fabrics transform into pre-draped saris, adorned with intricate 3-D embellished cutwork jackets, elegantly panel-pleated skirts paired with bustiers and fringed capes, resplendent sequined sari gowns, and an array of other stunning creations.

Ruffled pallu in sari

The contemporary twists such as collars, artful pleats, cascading ruffles, tessellations and edgy cutout pallus add a touch of boldness and sensuality. Telling us about the signature crafts used in the making, designer Shruti Mehta shares, “This collection features some exquisite embellishments in signature cutdana, pearl and threadwork. We also see heavy sequin work on draped surfaces that bring a sense of timeless glamour.” As wedding season nears, designers are on their toes to give a new lease of life to traditional forms and techniques.

Sequin cape

Shruti tells us how they have incorporated bridal wear trends in this new edit, “We’re using eye-catching details like cape sleeves that work wonderfully with saris and lehengas. Another trend we love is corsets in Indian wear, which offers a new alternative to blouses — something that you can also see in Lumierê."

Sari from Lumiere

She adds, "Fusion silhouettes that bring together elements from Indian and Western couture are our favourites as seen in the collection’s jackets, halter necklines and draped skirts. They break away from traditional notions of bridal wear and provide options for the modern Indian bride.” With such sculpted pieces, wispy drapes and detailed embroideries, the edit accentuates feminine allure.

Price on request. Available online and in store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada