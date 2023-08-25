trueBrowns pre-festive edit Tarang brings a wave of celebrations with ethnic wear 

The contemporary lifestyle label, trueBrowns, has mastered the art of urban luxury through its minimalist designs. Having captivated us with its simplicity in past collections like Saadgi and AM to PM, the label, led by Udita Bansal, now introduces a burst of festive energy with its pre-festive edit Tarang (waves), featuring style icon Chitrangda Singh.

Chitrangda Singh in Tarang

The collection brings a range of ethnic and fusion wear like kurta-pant sets, co-ord sets, angrakha sets, flared kurta sets and kaftans with high slits, V-necklines, and baggy sleeve styles. The fluid silhouettes depict a ‘wave’ that reverberates a continuous flow of energy.

Teal blue kurta

Telling us about the theme, Udita shares, “The name, Tarang, was chosen as it represents the vibrancy of festivities celebrated in India. Presenting the concept of ‘waves’ has a profound impact that elegantly resonates with the bold and vibrant hues of ensembles.”

Breezy fusion wear

The pieces in the collection stand out with a jewel and solid colour palette that ranges from playful fuschia pink, cobalt blue, red, lime green and shimmering hints of gold to neutral hues. Since its start in 2019, the label has gained prominence with celebrities like Yami Gautam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Pooja Hegde and more adorning its minimalist and flowy silhouettes crafted from rich fabrics like modal satin.

Trendsetting pink kurta

Tarang collection follows suit where lightweight cotton fabrics, vibrant colours, and breezy silhouettes combine to elevate comfort. Telling us how ease is the key factor, Udita shares, “People are shifting towards skinfriendly fabrics that embrace the body with gentle care, ensuring easy flow and movement to enjoy the festivities. We wanted to inculcate the same and hence used the allure of cotton for comfortable fits.”

Lime green kurta

The label features silhouettes that harmonise with the natural form of the Indian body. “It’s not just about offering a range of sizes, it’s about understanding how different cuts and shapes interact with diverse proportions. Every design choice is an ode to empowerment, an ode to the confidence that comes from feeling fully at ease. This is why, for us, size-inclusivity and comfort are more than just notions; they are our guiding principles,” Udita adds.

Rs. 4,299 upwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada