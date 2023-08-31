 Athleisure brand Muvazo launches new collection

Tanya Agarwal (L) and designs from the new launch

Workwear, casual brunches, or festive wear, a co-ord set occupies a space in every wardrobe today. Keeping in tune with modern aesthetics, and drawing inspiration from Indian motifs, premium athleisure brand Muvazo launched its latest collection and Indulge speaks to founder Tanya Aggarwal about it.

What sets this collection apart?

Our co-ord sets stand out by embracing the spirit of Indian-ness and showcasing versatility that suits several occasions. With captivating Indian prints in a palette of timeless colors, each set encapsulates elegance. Meticulously crafted from extraordinarily soft and breathable fabric, these co-ord sets ensure comfort and style.

What inspired the collection?

The rich cultural tapestry of India and the diverse preferences of our customers. We have closely observed the evolving tastes of Indian consumers who seek to infuse their clothing with a distinct Indian essence. Each piece enables wearers to carry a piece of their culture wherever they go.

What kind of colour palette is in trend now?

A captivating blend of colors inspired by the spring and autumn palettes has taken the fashion world by storm. These colors include delicate butter milk, serene blues, and fresh greens, all reminiscent of blooming flowers and clear skies; interwoven with the warm, earthy shades associated with autumn.

Which fabric/s works for you and why?

For this particular collection, we found recycled polyester to be a standout choice. It allows us to achieve stunning, vibrant prints that retain their sharpness and definition while demonstrating our dedication to sustainability.

What kind of accessories would you suggest with co-ords?

Statement accessories like chunky earrings, ornate necklaces, heirloom jewellery pieces, and bold bracelets enhance the look and emphasize the festive spirit.

How can one style co-ords for festive wear?

Our co-ord set consists of a crop top; consider draping a luxurious dupatta or shawl over the shoulder. Intricate braids, elegant updos, or voluminous curls can be paired with vibrant makeup to create a cohesive look. Metallic sandals, embellished juttis, or embroidered heels can tie the entire look together.

How do your design aesthetics imbibe sustainability?

Through thoughtful design, the use of recycled materials, and a focus on durability and versatility, we aim to make a positive impact on both the environment and the way people interact with fashion. We also launch new collections twice a year and create pieces that can be worn on multiple occasions reducing the need for a separate outfit for every occasion.

Is vegan fashion the future of this industry?

Vegan fashion is undeniably emerging as a significant transformative force. While it holds great promise, its adoption as the sole future of the industry will be influenced by consumer preferences, technological advancements, and cultural shifts. Whether it fully replaces traditional fashion or coexists as a substantial segment is to be seen.

Price range: Rs 847 + onwards

Available across Muvazo website, Instagram, and fashion websites with pan-Indian delivery