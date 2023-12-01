H&M rolls out a Festive Collection in India and here’s all you need to know

H&M India’s Festive Collection is a celebration of enchanting beauty and merriment inspired by the festive season. The edit isn’t just about the clothes; it’s a visual feast illuminated by a sophisticated and celebratory campaign featuring actress Athiya Shetty and models Anjali Torvi, Ashley Radjarame and Zinnia Kumar. According to Eliana Masgalos, concept designer, H&M, the collection draws inspiration from the importance of light during celebrations —capturing the soft glow of candles, the radiance of lanterns and the dazzling display of fireworks. “Our inspiration was drawn from the significance of light during festive occasions. This influence is reflected in our palette, reminiscent of a vivid sunset, complemented by the lavish use of sequins, rhinestones and satin. The collection truly exudes radiance and sparkle and we can’t wait to see everyone dazzle in their party looks,” Eliana begins.

The design elements in the collection are carefully curated to create a blend of strength and femininity that epitomises the festive spirit. “Strong shoulders symbolise confidence and power, while cropped tops and draped details add an element of playfulness and modern touch to the collection,” she shares.

The colour palette of hot pink, orange, red, sand, gold and black is a result of the inspiration drawn from the significance of lights during festive occasions. These colours are reminiscent of a vivid sunset, creating a festive atmosphere. The incorporation of rhinestones, sequins and high-shine fabrics is aimed at bringing sophistication and vibrancy to every piece in the collection. Eliana sheds light on the creative process, stating, “With these designs, we wanted to create a standout collection that really captures attention. Shimmer and shine are at the heart of the collection, with all-over sequined tops, blazers and dresses that are perfect for all the upcoming parties.”

To balance aesthetics with comfort and wear-ability, the collection features draping along the waistline, shoulder lines and across the body. “We chose fabrics for their comfort and movement, ensuring that our designs are as easy to wear as they are festive. Draping, treated as an art form, enhances the visual appeal without compromising practicality. This collection is really all about beauty and comfort, allowing our customers to celebrate in style,” the designer reveals.

A standout piece in the collection is the pink jumpsuit, described by Eliana Masgalos as a versatile garment that can be worn from day to night. “The pink jumpsuit can be dressed up or down depending on the choice of your accessories, for example, paired with a pair of stilettos and hoop earrings, it can be the most glam of looks!” Embellished cropped top, beaded trousers & square-neck crop top, flower-shaped jewellery (earrings, 2-pack rings, necklace and bracelet), Draped satin skirt, are some of our favourite picks from the edit.

INR 799 onwards. At all H&M outlets.

