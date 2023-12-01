Warp ‘n Weft’s winter edit Basra has Benarasi weaves in rich colours

Launched in 1997, Warp ‘n Weft brings forth an illustrious lineage of handloom artistry from Benaras with its finest artisanal handwoven luxe Benarasi saris and ethnic outfits. This slow luxe brand by Sagrika Rai showcases the rich, cross-cultural and vibrant ethos of the old city where Sagrika was born. “Each weave from our label has been conserved and is a tribute to the enduring legacy of Benaras, its rich history and cross-cultural finesse,” says Sagrika. She tells us more as we talk about their latest collection Basra.

Tell us all about your winter festive collection Basra.

The Basra Winter Collection is a deeply personal venture inspired by a treasured family heirloom—a vintage lehenga panel passed down by my mother. In Winter Festive, Basra embraces the opulence of jewel tones, weaving a tapestry of rich, vibrant colours that resonate with the season's celebratory spirit. Motifs, jaals, and junglas take center stage, adorned with intricate work taking no less than four months to weave.

The heart of Basra lies in the textile design innovation that breathes new life into heirloom designs. Our artisans draw inspiration from traditional patterns, infusing them with contemporary flair to create a timeless collection.

An ensemble from the edit

What are the winter-festive fashion trends this year?

There is a discerning shift towards embracing the timeless allure of traditional saris, particularly those bedecked in resplendent jewel tones. Intricately woven traditional saris showcasing a seamless blend of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design elements are back in trend with a bang.

How has the sartorial taste of the new-age fashionistas changed?

There’s a notable evolution, marked by a shift towards a more eclectic and individualistic approach to style. Unlike in the past, when fashion houses largely dictated trends, contemporary fashionistas are increasingly embracing diversity and personal expression through a preference for colours and designs. We have noticed Rani pink and emerald to be the top choices for this wedding season. They are also increasingly drawn to the timeless elegance of Benarasi handloom saris and outfits which signals not just a change in fashion choices but a broader embrace of sustainable and culturally rooted attires.

An ensemble from the collection

Winter occasion wardrobe must-haves this year?

A captivating Benarasi Katan Silk Gharara set featuring all-over jungla and minakari work and adorned with traditional motifs, a Benarasi Katan Silk sari in rich jewel tones, and Benarasi Katan Silk kurtas paired with Kora Silk dupattas.

Goals for your label for the next decade?

Our primary goal is to further elevate the artistry of Banarasi handloom by pushing the boundaries of textile design, exploring newer techniques, and infusing contemporary elements into traditional aesthetics. Simultaneously, our focus will be on building a robust and enduring global presence, as our commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and the preservation of cultural heritage remain steadfast.

Price on request. On warpnweft.in