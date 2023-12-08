Ginkgo collection by Putstyle is inspired by fan-shaped leaves of the Ginkgo Biloba tree

Priyanka Birmiwal never studied fashion. In fact, she has an engineering background. However, from a very young age, she dreamed of starting a business that would not only help people find things on the internet but also empower them with things that are more than their expectations, and also help them re-discover the art of storytelling through accessories. With that aim in mind, Priyanka started Putstyle in 2020, in Gujarat.

The label’s last drop was the cocktail collection that exuded a sense of glamour and celebration, featuring vibrant gemstones, intricate designs, and eye-catching details to make a statement. Celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Daisy Shah, Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss Universe 2021), Divyanka Tripathi, Divya Agrawal, Neha Malik, Avika Gor, Digangana Surya have all donned Priyanka’s mesmerising creations. And now, she has launched her new collection Ginkgo which is inspired by the tree ginkgo Biloba. “This collection mimics the shape of ginkgo leaves and adds the elements of nature,”the founder tells us, adding, “The motifs in the Ginkgo collection resembles concepts like longevity, hope and resilience.”

The tree Ginkgo Biloba is known for its distinctive fan-shaped leaves. Hence, all the products in this collection have the same design. The necklace, earrings, and bracelets showcase elegance and nature-inspired beauty. The founder and designer informs us that the material used for this collection is brass and the dominating colour is matte gold.

Priyanka swears by Ginkgo statement stud earring. “It is my favourite,” she says, as she continues, “they can add a bold statement look to any simple outfit.”

The Ginkgo collection can be styled with Indo-western and western outfits; in fact, the pieces go well with any attire, promises the designer. Before she signs off, we ask Priyanka to let us in on what she thinks are the trends in jewellery that are going to stay, and she says, “The jewellery trends which is always going to stay are classic styles like simple diamond studs, elegant pearls, and sleek gold and silver pieces.”

Price range: Rs 2,400 to Rs 5,500.

Available online.

