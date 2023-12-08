Masumi Mewawalla drops 50 piece wedding edit Duaa 

For most of us, prayers serve as a profound anchor in our daily lives. They go beyond mere spirituality to foster a sense of gratitude. Even wishful thinking is a form of silent entreaties to a higher power. In the rich tapestry of Indian culture, where faith intertwines seamlessly with wedding and festive rituals, designer Masumi Mewawalla unveils her latest collection, Duaa—an eloquent translation of prayers.

Pieces from Duaa

This 50-piece stunning edit features luxury prêt and bridal couture pieces, suited for the impending wedding season. Masumi tells us about the inspiration, “We drew inspiration from the cultural kaleidoscope of the season. The collection reflects the intricate patterns, vibrant colours, and timeless traditions that define the festivities and weddings. Each design is a testament to the harmonious blend of heritage and modernity, encapsulating the essence of celebration and gratitude.”

Fusion wear

Expect a captivating array of womens wear pieces, including exquisite bridal lehengas and saris. For the bridesmaids, the collection offers saris, kurtas, and dhoti sets that exude youthful charm. Expanding its horizons, Duaa ventures into mens wear too, offering a sophisticated selection of on-trend ensembles such as embroidered kurta sets with tissue dupattas, regal sherwanis, and more.

Menswear pieces

These pieces promise to elevate your style quotient for various occasions, be it the haldi ceremony, chic cocktail parties, or lively sangeet celebrations. Telling us about the making process, Masumi shares, “We embraced a rich variety of fabrics such as silks, tulles, and tissue silk. The intricate details were meticulously woven through age-old crafts, including the signature rose gold embroidery, zari work, and more.”

Pieces from Duaa

These traditional techniques, coupled with the luxurious fabrics and a largely neutral colour palette add to the timeless appeal of the ensembles. A hint of lime green, navy blue, red, teal and purple on muted colour tones infuse them with exuberance. “While the colour palette exudes subtlety, each garment effortlessly captivates attention as vibrant hues are infused into the sophisticated tissue silk fabric, adorned with gold undertones. It creates a harmonious balance, rendering elegance and a playfulness to the collection,” Masumi adds on the colour scheme.

In midnight hues

In recent years, there’s been a notable shift in preferences for Indian wedding wear. Masumi weighs on the same, “Traditional heavy embroideries and elaborate designs are giving way to lighter, contemporary styles. What’s outdated is overly ornate ensembles and what’s in is modern, minimalistic outfits. Pastel shades and unconventional colour choices are gaining popularity, such as ice blue which offers a refreshing departure from traditional reds and golds. Mix-and-match options and versatile styles that can be repurposed post-wedding are also on the rise. People are moving toward sustainable and practical choices.”

Rs. 14,000 onwards. Available online.

