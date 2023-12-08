Sonaakshi Raaj drops luxury pret and couture edit inspired by Turkey’s glorious past

Sari gowns are one of the most striking trends hitting the Indian occasion wear segment. One of the first names in the fashion realm, to popularise this now it-trend is Sonaakshi Raaj from her eponymous label. Her play of fabric, cut and colour in elegant and sensual sari gowns has got her the likes of A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more. Now, extending her love for luxury prêt and couture, the designer drops a new 18-piece edit Jumuah that brings the elegance of Turkish Golden Era.

Metallic toned bodices

Telling us about her inspiration stee ped in a visit to Turkey, Sonaakshi shares, “My recent trip to Turkey got me inspired by their craft and culture — its architecture, the chunks of gold and filigree work and more. I also visited the Dolmabahçe Palace and delved into the historic depth of the country. I drew ideas from the glorious days of the Turkish Sultanate painted by ritzy parties, beautiful celebrations, sunset colours, pastel hues, pristine whites and chunks of metallics in its rich cultural tapestry.”

From Jumuah

While the theme may be entrenched in a regal past, the collection is tailored for a new generation with edgy pieces that will make you feel like a heiress of a throne. From a hand-embroidered tassel gown in shimmer detailing, a corseted bodice on a luxurious satin drape and a corset with jersey skirt to a gown with gold serpentine embroidery and pearl bodice on tulle gowns — the pieces are apt for soirées and cocktail parties.

Serpentine cuts

Telling us about the making process, Sonaakshi shares, “We have worked with fluid fabrics for drapes where the garments exude a blend of old-world charm, fantasy, and elegance. Feminine ethos forms the essence of the label so we have brought its various shades with a hint of drama and subtlety. You can expect cascades of crystals, tonal embroideries and gold leatherwork. The colour scheme varies from Mediterranean blues, garnet greens, merlot reds and ivorys to nude accessorised pieces with jewels handed down through generations.”

Merlot red gown

She concludes by saying that experimental bold silhouettes that speak a statement are in vogue, in contrast to the “expected silhouettes.”

Rs. 65,000 onwards. Available online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada