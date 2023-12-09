This collaboration between BlueStone and Pokemon is meant for fans of the series

Are you a Pokémon fan? Have you ever wished that you could own a piece of wearable art that did justice to your love for the animated series? If the above sentences made you smile, then this collection is something that you would definitely appreciate. Celebrating Pokémon’s spirit of exploration, companionship, and limitless potential this assortment of earrings, rings, pendant, necklaces, bracelets, watch jewellery and charms has been meticulously created with 18kt gold and the artistry extends far beyond aesthetics. We catch up with Vipin Sharma, chief merchandising officer and head of design, BlueStone, to talk about everything you need to know about this adorable edit.

Tell us about the new collection?

Our Pokémon collection was born from a desire to transform cherished childhood memories into precious, wearable pieces. We aimed to retain the fun and playful essence of Pokémon characters while infusing a sense of sophistication, making them suitable for everyday wear as well as special occasions. This collection captures the excitement of Pokémon, becoming a part of the wearer’s personal story, celebrating nostalgia and offering a unique blend of sentimentality and style for fans of all ages.

How different is this collaboration and why Pokémon?

What makes this collection truly special is its focus on the vast variety of Pokémon, allowing for limitless design possibilities. By incorporating a multitude of Pokémon, we’ve opened up playful possibilities for our designs. Each character brings its own unique traits, personalities and aesthetics, allowing us to create a versatile range of jewellery pieces that cater to various tastes and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of Pikachu’s adorable charm or Squirtle’s fun-loving presence, there’s a piece in this collection that will resonate with you.

What forms do these pieces take?

Our Pokémon Collection is a fusion of the enchanting realms of Pokémon and fine jewellery, offering a range of captivating pieces that cater to both kids and adults. Some of the most unique products in this collection are in the form of watch jewellery. There’s everything from watch charms, pins and bands in the shapes of Snorlax, Bulbasaur and even the Pokémon logo. For the little ones, we have nazariyas featuring Jiggly Puff, Pikachu and the iconic Poké Ball. There’s earrings, pendants, lockets and multi-wearable charms that can be worn on necklaces as well as bracelets.

And what materials have you used?

For the foundation of our pieces, we’ve chosen to work with 18kt gold. This ensures that each piece not only embodies the essence of Pokémon but also lends an air of elegance to this collection and lasts for decades to come. Additionally, some pieces have been adorned with alluring diamonds. We’ve also used enamel techniques and ceramic to breathe life into each design. This has allowed us to capture the intricate details of each Pokémon and recreate all characteristics that make them so lovable.

INR 5,483 onwards. At BlueStone stores across the country.

