Couturier Surbhi Pansari's Winter Soiree is all about dapper men

Menswear couturier Surbhi Pansari’s latest edit, Winter Soiree is full of surprises this time. “Caribou hand embroidered motif and Crystal cormorant bird are major identifiers of my collection this season. Shimmer fabric with abstract print is introduced to give your wardrobe a major push. You can wear them to your formal event or add a silk scarf or bugle-beaded lapel to your look to make you stand out in the evening party, this new collection is sure to add a fun zing to your New Year Look,” Surbhi tells us.

We chatted with the designer to learn more about the same.

What was the idea behind this collection?

If Dark woods and misty evenings are the favourite part of your winter, then this collection would be a perfect metaphor for your likes. Winter arrives with the prospect of getting together to celebrate and have fun.

The idea behind this collection is crafting outfits for all the fun activities cheering up the garments with a little magic. The chemistry of change in the winter landscape is a sight to behold and the foggy days with the sunshine peeping out at times add to the magic. We have not only incorporated the colours and hues of winter and the love within us but also highlighted the incredible detail of pattern and structure that they encompass.

In all these years how much have you grown and evolved as a designer?

As a designer, being optimistic and realistic is very important, especially when you start your brand. Designing comes with an endless number of responsibilities which one needs to take happily to build a successful business. As the creator of your venture, you’ll be expected to come up with new concepts, on-the-spot visionary and anticipating the next move.

What do the young men prefer to wear now? Are they more experimental?

People in the fashion industry and apparel businesses have openly welcomed the changing trends in the men’s fashion industry. The designs have evolved from creating heavy traditional embroidery to settling for more contemporary cuts, patterns, and motifs. The buying patterns have also changed and thus men’s fashion is getting a lot more creative space with men opting for various outfits for various occasions. They are experimenting more with their looks and styling. This has also helped menswear designers to get a broader canvas for creativity.

Tell us what will trend in terms of grooms wear this winter?

Winter weddings call for frosted pastels, richer warm tones, and the ever-present classics like ivory and gold. Metallics, monochromes, and deeper jewel tones with a dash of glitz and glamour can be the focal points of the reception and sangeet ensembles.

For formal events such as the reception, tonal suiting is the way to go. Just put together suit pieces of the same colour. Opt for a homogeneous palette, whether it’s the blazer, dress pants, shirt, or waistcoat.

Five grooms wear essentials?

Sherwani, achkan, kurta pyjama, dhoti kurta, suit or a tuxedo.

What are trending in terms of party wear this winter?

Textured fabrics, embellishments, shimmer shirts, crystals, stylish metallic brooches, glitzy sequins, structured asymmetric silhouettes, stripes, and floral imprints are all trending this winter. The classic monotone styles have also been spotted garnering the perennial spotlight at nightclub soirees. A good shoe, a watch, and a mesmerizing perfume are must-ons!

If you are wearing a suit, it should be crisp and well-structured to reflect your true personality. Match a white shirt and charcoal bow tie with your black suit for a casual and cool style. Contrasting buttons make a crisp white shirt pop. Wear a blue blazer with a bow in the same fabric to create that oomph factor. A black shirt with a crystal cormorant bird teamed up with slim-fit cropped trousers is perfect for an evening party.

What's the roadmap for your brand in 2024?

We have always had a forward-looking spirit. We will be working on the upcoming collections and introducing new cuts, patterns, colours and prints. Most importantly, we look forward to growing and reaching out to our desired clientele and helping them with the right style quotient.

What are the things that will emerge as trends in menswear in 2024 and which trends are sure to phase out?

One of the major trends would be the return of bold colours – it will be all about embracing vibrancy and stepping away from the muted tones that have dominated men's wardrobes in the past. Statement pieces, classic cuts and designs, and heritage artistry will be all over the board in 2024.

How are you incorporating sustainability into your label?

We are known for our intricate detailing and artistry and we have been working toward preserving the age-old heritage and culture of our origin. We have always given importance to the karigari be it in a more classic way or contemporary. We believe in sustaining the meticulous craftsmanship and quality of products and services.

What will your spring-summer collection be like?

There will be new cuts, prints and elements of surprise. And we are super excited to unveil it soon.