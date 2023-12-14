Velvet Dori’s winter edit Revel has jazzy silhouettes in jewel tones

Designer Suravika Singh, who believes that clothes are always about how they make you feel, never falls short of imagination. This winter too, her 6-year-old label Velvet Dori, has come up with a stunning line-up of party clothing bordering nuanced maximalism with intricate work of shimmer and shine. Aptly called Revel, the whole collection has sassy and groovy outfits in bright jewel tones that will surely turn heads at parties through the winter.

We had an extensive chat with the elegant designer about the same and also had exclusive four-look shoot of Revel for you to take a cue from and be the cynosure of all eyes at parties.

Tell us all about Revel.

Revel is a mix of sharp and soft silhouettes for both the wild and the demure party girls. Bold or subtle, either way the thought behind the collection is to stand out in the crowd, and never blend in. You can expect to see lots of glitz and glam, nuances of the celebrated disco era, dual tinted fabrics, glitter and metallics all in mostly vibrant hues, which I feel, almost always effortlessly lift the mood. The main focus of this collection was to bring a distinct style to each garment as its own high point. You are sure to find a fit for every party.

What was the idea behind the collection?

With every new collection the aim is to push myself to experiment more and create something I haven’t done before. Revel is my creative imagination of a party edit keeping in mind the season ahead of us. I wanted this collection to lift the spirits and encourage one to revel more in the essence of uniqueness.

What will be trending big time this party season?

It’s bling all the way across the globe and the trend will continue for some time. Be it rhinestones, sparkles, or metallics, you can find it everywhere. Statement accessories are also a thing this season.

Suravika Singh

What are the winter party wardrobe essentials?

A winter party wardrobe is incomplete without a nice pair of black boots. One must also possess a fur wrap, a classic cashmere stole and a pashmina shawl to compliment the Indian attires.

Tell us how has 2023 fared in terms of fashion?

2023 has scored remarkably well. The launch of NMACC in Mumbai was nothing short of our very own Indian Met Gala. We saw many international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya, wearing some of our leading Indian designers which was lovely to see. The Dior Fall show that took place in Mumbai was incredible too. So, fashion wise, 2023 has been an all-time high.

How do you feel the overarching trends in 2024 will be when it comes to party and wedding festive wear?

I think saris for wedding festive wear will continue to be an overarching trend even in 2024 across most age groups because of its versatility. For party wear, my guess would be co-ord sets.

How has your brand evolved over the years and how much has your design process evolved?

I have always specialised in contemporary Indian but over the years I started designing western ensembles as well. The brand is evolving steadily, I would say. We are a little bigger every year.

Well, my design process is always influenced by how I feel at that particular time. It’s a creative extension of my personality. That personal touch is what makes the brand what it is today. So, as I evolve personally, so does my design process which reflects in the mood of every new collection.

What's the road map for your label in 2024?

In 2024 the label is looking to expand the team to be able to better manage our productivity and output. Our aim is to increase the online presence by being present on more e-commerce platforms within India and internationally.

How much do you pay attention to sustainable fashion?

I would say yes to a fair extent. As challenging it is for fashion labels to maintain a complete sustainable approach, the goal is to incorporate the same wherever possible starting with constantly upgrading the quality of the material I use so that my clients can repeat the each garment more than once, and focusing on designs that feel remains relevant even as the trends of the time passes by. As part of the packaging of the garments I use personalised dust cover bags made of fabric which is not only more environment friendly but also helps our clients preserve their garments with care.

What's your spring summer 2024 collection like?

The spring-summer 2024 collection will be a contemporary Indian showcase. Without revealing too much, all I can say it that it will have a range of interesting new fusion styles as always. The idea is to make it romantic, elegant and easy-to-wear.

CREDITS: PICS: Sauvik Sengupta / Models: Jessica Aaron, Julaikha Shah and Riya Bhattacharjee / Styling: Kiara Sen / Hair and makeup: Shadvika Deb Sharma