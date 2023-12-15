Bride Bellissima: Amaris by Prerna Rajpal launches latest edit 'The Gold Rush Collection 2023'

Jewellery is perhaps the first thing that comes to any Indian’s mind when you say weddings. Ringing in the season of the winter bride, bijouterie label Amaris by Prerna Rajpal rolls out their latest collection, The Gold Rush 2023. Featuring exquisite polki and diamonds, the assemblage includes pieces that reflect a happy marriage between timeless charm and contemporary designs.

An earring from the collection

The collection marks a distinction from the earlier edits of the brand. “The Gold Rush collection celebrates the artistry of Uttrai craftsmanship. It showcases artworks that feature gemstones such as emeralds and diamonds as its signature style,” founder and head designer Prerna Rajpal begins. She further explains, “This collection offers a wide selection of diamond cuts, including the classic round, oval, pear, cabochon and marquise.”

Pieces from The Gold Rush 2023

The pieces in the collection include colour-dominated chokers adorned with diamonds, that aim to elevate your neckline. You can also explore layering with smaller chokers and coloured stones, creating chic, personalised combinations. The collection also features statement bracelets and oversized cocktail rings featuring emeralds and tanzanites — both of which can help make a bold style statement. But the highlight includes — especially for those who do not mind being extra — double finger rings that can spruce up any outfit in no time.

An earring from the collection

Taking us through the colour palette, the designer says that each material used in the collection has been chosen for a different attribute. She illustrates with examples, saying, “Emeralds grace the collection with their fresh green hues, symbolising growth and renewal. Rubies introduce fiery red tones, representing the powerful emotions of love and the boundless energy that accompanies it. Sapphires contribute serene shades of blue, exuding grace and poise. Yellow diamonds provide an opulent burst of yellow, signifying positivity and adding a touch of radiance to the collection.” Similarly, tanzanites have been chosen because of their mesmerising violet-blue hue that adds an element of charm. “The highlight within the collection, however, is the use of briolettes, which is a rare and intricate cut, prominently featured in the Bubble Burst Earrings,” Prerna signs off.

