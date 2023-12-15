The newest collection by Drapery takes a retro-futuristic approach to pay homage to the town of Arani in Tamil Nadu

Drapery, the design house promoting handloom fabrics, is set to launch its latest collection, Chronicles of Arani. This collection pays homage to the town of Arani in Tamil Nadu, renowned for its historical significance and invaluable contributions to the handloom community. “Be it during the era of empires, invaders or a much recent past, Arani was and is the primary sari feeder to its much-regarded geographical cousin, Kanchipuram, from the late 1980s to this day. Abuzz with weaving activities, the period of the 1980s catapulted Arani to what it is today: a powerhouse of artistry, innovation and progress in the weaving industry,” Kartik Selvan, creative director, Drapery, begins.

The Chronicles of Arani tells a tale of a retro-futuristic perspective on the ‘sari of the future’ envisioned by artisans in the 80s and 90s. Featuring abstract pallus and the classic podi kattams, the collection seamlessly blends contemporary and traditional elements while also depicting the dual nature of saris native to Arani. In this edit, the label introduces two distinctive textures and various colour options, using sustainable threads in the weft of the sari. One variant utilises yarn derived from disposed cotton plant pulp, offering a soft, silk-like sheen with the breathability of cotton fabric. The collection incorporates diverse yarn options like art on the pallu and edgy colour combinations, inspired by oriental art.

Taking craftsmanship to the centre stage with in-house weaving techniques, including the innovative ‘compressed lateral weave’ in the pallu, the collection features two variations — one with silk in warp and weft and another with cotton pulp yarn. “Compressed lateral weave is where multiple plies of silk and zari yarns are woven together. One is silk in warp and weft with a sprinkling of zari on the pallu and the other variant is slightly coarser yet has a brilliant sheen on par with silk, which uses yarn derived from cotton pulp,” he reveals.

Offering ten unique pieces (five unique colours and patterns in two yarn variations — silk by silk and silk by cotton pulp), the edit’s colour palette ranges from pastels to darker tones, drawing inspiration from nature and flora. “For example: the purple and magenta checked combo for the Neela Kurunji sari is inspired by a flower of the same name, which blossoms once in 12 years and is native to the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, coupled with a beautiful painting of Mt Fuji in the pallu, bringing together two distinctive highlands of the world on an Indian fabric,” he shares.

INR 19,700 onwards. Available online.



