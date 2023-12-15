This exquisite bag collection is for all occasions

Indulge in luxury with Language’s exquisite bag collection, meticulously crafted for the discerning woman seeking elegance and functionality in every accessory. These handbags are a blend of premium materials and exquisite artistry, ensuring both style and convenience throughout your day and beyond.

Step into the world of opulence with the Valentina tote, which exudes sophistication through clean lines, intricate textures, and precisely crafted woven details. Its minimalistic yet refined design, along with its attention to subtle details and organised compartments, makes it perfect for seamless transitions from business meetings to weekend getaways.

Inspired by timeless beauty, the Aryana tote combines a minimal yet unique design with woven panels, effortlessly elevating your daily style. Its sleek inner pouch pocket adds functionality for personal belongings, making it perfect for complementing your everyday attire.

Unveil the allure of the Jenny Sling Bag — an epitome of minimalistic charm. From business to the weekend, its alluring cuboidal shape moves with you. The thickly padded woven exterior and adjustable leather sling offer both style and convenience, allowing you to carry your everyday essentials with absolute ease.

Elevate your fashion with Romy mini bag that makes a massive statement in chic accessorising. Its detailed woven elements and captivating cuboidal shapes, coupled with a magnetic closure for convenience, redefine versatility. Adjust the leather strap for the perfect fit, seamlessly transitioning from casual to trendy attire.

Price range: Rs 5,490 to Rs 15,990.

In store, Nungambakkam.

Also available online.



