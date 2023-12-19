Designer Anushree Parekh unveils winter festive edit Nazaha as a homage toIndia's crafts

Immersed in the timeless allure of India’s traditional arts and crafts, Mumbai-based designer Anushree Parekh draws perpetual inspiration from them for her vast repertoire of Indian wear. This winter season, her eponymous label unveils Nazaha, a festive edit, spotlighting the richness of Mughal art, Bandhani motifs, and Bagru art. Nazaha, meaning ‘purity,’ reflects the designer’s commitment to celebrate India’s rich crafts, in their most authentic form.

From Nazaha

Telling us about the inspiration, she shares, “My core muse is always our Indian culture and the heritage that we own. Nazaha showcases ancient royalty, elegance and our beautiful Indian princess dresses that exude elegance and luxury. We have worked with reds, blacks, earthy mustards, dusky greys and olive greens for the pieces in the edit as these colours are deep, rich and accentuate the sense of royalty.”

From Nazaha

Expect a range of pieces that are not just traditional wear, but also come with modern appeal lent by structured cuts, flowy drapes, and comfort-driven effortlessness — from the halter lehengas, sharara sets, co-ords, and Bandhani kurta to cape sets, and Bagru gowns. They are ador ned with the captivating handblock Bagru printing technique of Jaipur that is marked by motifs of folklore, geometric designs and flora. The hand-dyed Bandhani from Gujarat brings a wave of patterns like stripes, and dots in vibrant colours while the shadow work embroidery shows the artisanal brilliance.

Lehenga from Nazaha

The collection comprises festive wear pieces featuring innovative styles, such as corsets replacing traditional blouses, three-piece co-ord sets, and figure-flattering silhouettes. Anushree recognised the evolving modernity in Indian wear, prompting a desire for experimentation. She tells us that the infusion of contemporary elements into the traditional realm reflects a dynamic shift towards an avant-garde aesthetic. “Indian wear is going to be more about corsets, drapes and modern silhouettes. Co-ord sets will continue to trend in the forthcoming seasons,” she adds.

Rs. 14,000 upwards. Available online.

Mail: piyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada