Lashkaraa’s new collection Rang brings Benarasi textile traditions to the fore

In an age of muted and pastel shades that are ruling the wedding wear segment, Lashkaraa’s Rang collection is a burst of colours. The range is a harmonious textile symphony, unveiling the exquisite beauty of Benarasi textiles adorned with intricate floral motifs and subtly narrating tales of timeless allure.

Embroidered kurta

The highlight of the 31-piece edit is its exuberant colour scheme featuring red, fuchsia pink, yellow, green, blue, black, white and purple that paints ensembles like brocade saris, lehengas, sharara sets, peplum style ghagras and suits to make you stand out on occasions and weddings. The pieces are meshed with Benarasi textile traditions like zari work that brings golden metallic threadwork on borders, brocade that weaves intricate geometric designs on fabrics, and silk weaving traditions.

Kurta set

Together, they choreograph a regal dance of tradition and poise. Telling us about the collection, Sumeer Kaur, founder of Lashkaraa shares, “We’ve majorly used brocade for our pieces because the entire collection is about the textile and the heritage associated with it. In hand embroideries, we’ve worked with expert craftsmen who did an excellent job with techniques like thread, zari, stone and handwork.”

Sari from Rang

Some of the standout pieces from the edit include saris and lehengas. “Saris make for the perfect elegant pre-wedding ensemble. Even though it’s a classic and there is nothing new about this silhouette, the use of colours like purple and electric blue in corset-style blouses makes it unique. Our range of lehengas are ideal for intimate gatherings and small functions that require meticulous hand work yet lightly embellished designs,” Sumeer adds.

Sharara set

Over the years, the Surat-based label that started in 2014 has managed to cater to modern minimalists who also love to honour traditions. Its philosophy of melding modernity with tradition has got it the likes of celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amyra Dastoor, Nidhi Agerwal and others.

Lehenga

Telling us how people’s preferences for wedding wear have changed in the last few years, Sumeer shares, “Be it the guest or even the bride, people today want to wear something that they’re comfortable in so that they can enjoy each moment of their special events. The silhouettes may be the same as a lehenga or a sari style but the colours, fabrics, and cuts have evolved to better suit today’s style. We’ve seen women opting for bold styles like strappy halter neck blouses with lehengas, cleavage-bearing deep neck blouses, corset style blouses — the list goes on.”

