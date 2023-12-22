Back Alley Bodega’s latest drop is an ode to the spirit of rebellion

Easy and casual silhouettes define two-year-old streetwear label Back Alley Bodega that offers versatile garments made from soft mulmul cotton. Inspired by the skateboarders and their culture, founder-creator Ankit Duggal aims at designing eclectic and gender-fluid ranges of signature staples including hoodies, sweatpants, jackets, t-shirts, and other chic options. We chat with Ankit about their latest drop, Artful Rebellion.

Tell us all about your latest collection.

Our new collection, Artful Rebellion, focuses on expertly crafted timeless and wearable aesthetics comprising shirts, jackets, hoodies and tees in cotton, French terry and silk. It’s designed with boxy oversized cuts and displays a playful use of prints like Ikat and Shibori apart from hints of embroidery.

I wanted this collection to be an ode to the spirit of rebellion. In 2022, I moved to Goa from Delhi to skate, surf and build a clothing label around the things I love to do and the values I hold close to myself. This collection too is inspired by my time there and the philosophy of freedom, self-expression and creativity and just being a rebel.

Boxy Half Sleeve Shirt

How evolved are young Indians about fashion choices?

Young Indians are far more fashion conscious and aware than ever before. They are more clued in and tend to gravitate more towards brands that align with their values or the parts of the culture that they speak.

What's the design road map for your brand in 2024?

Back Alley Bodega is evolving into a label that creates high quality, expertly constructed sophisticated clothes while retaining the playful elements making them avant garde. We want to cater to men and women who have discerning taste for clothes that look and feel luxe, and want modern takes on classic silhouettes that can become part of their daily wardrobe.

How sustainable is your label?

As a small and emerging label, sustainability is challenging, however, we are committed to building a label through conscious methods. We source fabrics that are natural and biodegradable and have less of an impact on the environment. All our products are made of natural, biodegradable materials. We mainly use cotton, viscose, handwoven cotton, Chanderi silk cotton and Rayon.

We also identify as a slow-fashion label and we produce a limited number of garments for each collection and each piece is manufactured only once it’s ordered. This helps us in upcycling many of our garments as well.

Wavy Blue Boxy Shirt

Causal and holiday wardrobe must haves?

A great pair of pants and a hoodie. If you’re hitting a coastal town, a great pair of shorts and slides.

What will your spring summer collection be all about? Tell us in detail?

I plan on expanding our women's ready-to-wear collection with lots of classic pieces including pants, tops, dresses and jackets that are at once sensual, easy and luxurious.

Price on request. Available on their website.