Bengaluru welcomes the luxury American lingerie and beauty retailer’s first outlet in the city  

Following its successful India debut in Mumbai last year — Victoria’s Secret — the iconic American lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer, extends its global footprint into Bengaluru. The grand opening of the new store at the Phoenix Mall of Asia was nothing short of extravagant as the invite-only preview night unfolded in the presence of a live DJ, signature wine collections and delectable pass-around.

Upon entering the store, we were greeted by none other than the American singer-songwriter, Mariah Carey, who graced the first counter with a glamorous Christmas-themed poster. The record producer models the Dream Angels Satin bow-tied corset top from the label’s Holiday Collection 2023 in the campaign images, which is surrounded by the season’s satin collection in rouge adorned wicked bows and pom accents besides the Gold Sequined Ziggy Glam Floral Embroidered ensembles.

The adjacent section is dedicated to the Heritage Collection, spotlighting Satin Pajama Sets in both long and short styles, the Georgette Flounce Robe and the Express Train Case in the iconic pink stripes and the high-seller — innerwear rhinestone-studded shine straps sets, fashioned with the VS monogram logo in blossom pink and coconut white hues. This welcoming space has associates, who will effortlessly guide customers through sizing and styles, ensuring a streamlined navigation experience.

The store’s offerings encompass a diverse selection of the brand’s signature sleepwear across various edits, including the newest Dream Angels and Victoria’s Secret Pink Wear Everywhere collections along with iconic sets such as White Porcelain Toile and Purest Pink. However Shimmer Knit Long Pajama Set in silver and gold steals the spotlight. We also quite liked the slips — from a satin lace trim dress to a V-neck shine strap dress. While a significant portion of the store is dedicated to nightwear, patrons can also explore the VS Sports Collection and loungewear. Ensembles from player sports, featherweight max sports and sweatshirt collections on display complement the array of Essential High-Rise Fine Line Leggings and joggers available at this new full assortment store.

The store’s beauty section boasts Victoria’s Secret’s newest fragrance, Bare Rose, best-selling Bombshell fragrances and exclusive scents including Pure Seduction, Limited Edition Elemental Escape Fragrance Mists such as Warm Horizon, Jasmine Rainfall and Lush Air. The body care range with body lotions like Star Smoked Amber Cosmic Botanical, Sky Blooming Fruit, Nectar Drip, Crushed Petals and Garden Daydream, add to the olfactory indulgences. With the gifting season in full swing, pick a set or two from options like the Natural Beauty Assorted Moisturising Hand Cream Set (Pomegranate & Lotus, Coconut Milk & Rose, Lavender & Vanilla and Cucumber & Green Tea), Noir Tease 3 Piece Giftset (two Eau de Parfums, a full-size and a mini, along with their new whipped body cream), The Best Set of Lotions (Love Spell, Pure Seduction, Aqua Kiss and Velvet Petals) and Assorted Flavor Gloss Favourites Coffret (Coconut Craze, Strawberry Fizz, Candy Baby, Sugar High, and Juicy Melon).

The beauty space is complemented by a selection of shoulder bags, cross-body bags, backpacks, totes, cosmetic cases and pouches. As shoppers approach the billing counter, the accessories stand to flaunt wallets, card cases and key chains, adding the finishing touches to Victoria’s Secret shopping experience in Bengaluru.

INR 599 onwards. At Phoenix Mall of Asia.



