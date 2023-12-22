Homegrown clothing label Cord’s new collection is a testament to the beauty found in the unconventional

Launched to design everyday statement pieces that are classic with equal focus on comfort and functionality, Neha Singh and Pranav Guglani’s homegrown — Cord — finds its roots in the rich heritage of Indian arts and crafts. Inspired by art, travel and culture, the studio takes pride in employing age-old techniques bringing the artistry of human hands to life in each of their pieces that embodies the ethos of slow, conscious fashion.This winter, embracing the kaleidoscope of individuality and transcending societal norms to revel in the beauty of uniqueness, Cord’s latest collection — The Shapeshifters — explores and celebrates the eccentricities of human existence. “To showcase the collection, we had Sanjana Rishi, Prabhleen Kaur, Merrylin Boro, Ishaan Bharat and Dheeraj Reddy. Their journeys, expressions and experiences enrich the lives of those around them. Each of their personalities is depicted through these garments, expressing the diverse facets of identity, from the whimsical to the profound. Shapeshifters isn’t just a collection, it’s a testament to the beauty found in the unconventional, urging wearers to celebrate their authentic selves and embrace the magic of being wonderfully different,” begins Neha Singh, co-founder and designer, Cord.

With a nod to the extraordinary lives, this collection pays homage to inclusivity, fearless exploration of self-expression, empowering individuals to embrace their quirks and idiosyncrasies. The Shapeshifters edit draws inspiration from individual experiences, journeys and the way they choose to express themselves. “We were very much driven by the desire to break free from conventional beauty standards and societal expectations because we wanted to celebrate the belief that true beauty lies in individuality, diversity and the eccentricities of human existence,” she reveals.





The collection is a winter essential and adds a layer of personality to the wardrobe, reminding us to glance beyond the pile of blacks and whites and embrace the multitude of hues that await us. “The designers at Cord often draw inspiration from the season itself. For this edit, we have chosen a colour palette of winter landscapes from blues to warm and earthy tones like brown, green and olive. Achieving a balance between harmony and contrast is essential. We have experimented with colour combinations to create a cohesive yet dynamic palette,” the designer shares. The Shapeshifters integrates a captivating array of fabrics, each one chosen for its unique quality and ability to contribute to the overall aesthetic. Corduroy takes centrestage with its velvety ridge, while twill, is celebrated for its diagonal-ribbed weave. Cotton and linen embody comfort and denim, the epitome of rugged charm, brings a contemporary edge to our casual wear. “Together, these fabrics form a harmonious ensemble, reflecting our commitment to diversity in textures, styles and the celebration of individuality within our fashion narrative,” the founder elaborates.





Focusing on details, one can come across ’60s style pants with stamp check print, horse and on overcoats; jackets covered in floral, high tea, mix pattern, signature miniature and green rock prints; and vintage shirts carrying the label’s trail and mustard checks print. Shop for statement pieces like free size printed blazers with drawstrings in front, quilted front open signature dale print jackets, blazers crafted in maroon wool (featuring contrasting running stitches, flora and fauna), tan chequered Madrid Jacket and straight fit bert skirts. Special mentions to their Archive Jacket (fashioned using the patchwork technique and quilting detail), Bert Jacket (showcasing folk art hand embroidery) and the Oversized Blazer Set of Two (blazer in toile print with contrasting running stitches details paired with relaxed fit trousers with top stitch details, hand-finished in a straight silhouette).Beyond chic ensembles, the edit also features accessories like the Monique Shoulder Bag (structured bag handcrafted in leather and detailed with a snap button front strap, single zip closure, two front pockets and hand-block printed cotton lining); Pleated Tote (oversized carry-all leather bag finished with delicate pleats and lined with floral printed cotton) and Phone Sling (a leather sling designed with a single pocket and a top flap opening); in hues like tan, green, black and cherry.

INR 6,500 onwards. At Cinnamon, Gangadhar Chetty Road & House of Three, Indiranagar.



