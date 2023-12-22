Kangana Trehan's latest party edit is all about shimmer and shine

Born out of a personal need for elevated evening wear, Kangana Trehan's 5-year-old eponymous label has exquisite formal ensembles that truly celebrate formal evening wear. The intricately designed pieces draw inspiration from her travel adventures. Armed with a degree in fashion design from the esteemed London College of Fashion, Kangana's designs are bold yet sophisticated and versatile and she affectionately dubs this fusion as 'feisty meets feminine.'

Releasing no more than two collections a year, her latest winter party drop, Hued, comes in vivid hues, and bold silhouettes, radiating positivity and confidence. From electric blues and neon pinks to sage green and metallic lilacs, the ensembles are an invitation to express life in full colour.

We talk to the designer about the same.

Tell us about your latest collection, Hued.

Whether you’re rocking the neon blue ruffled strappy dress, the powder pink tiered strapless dress, or the powder blue ruffled sleeveless dress, each silhouette is a showstopper. Also, our neon orange draped midi dress and yellow draped midi dress are designed for those fabulous ladies who can effortlessly own any look.

What inspires you as a designer.

I love the idea of a challenge. I’m always experimenting with drapes, fabrics, and embellishments. All of this comes from a place of truly wanting to build a product that’s not just unique in its sensibility but far superior in its quality too.

How sustainable is your label?

Sustainable can mean so many different things to different people -- it’s a journey and we’re on the right path. Our made-to-measure approach allows us to always stay mindful of our production and consumption. We don’t really produce in bulk quantities. In the past 5 years of existence, we’ve never produced beyond two collections a year. This helps us limit our SKUs and minimize overproduction.

A piece from thew new eedit

What are winter party trends this year.

The brand’s ethos lies in a lot of shine, shimmer, and glam. That’s exactly the trend this year. There’s newfound attention on intricate handwork (embroidery or embellishments) even within the luxury space. And, we’ve always stuck by that.

Party wardrobe must-haves?

Classic or not, one wardrobe must-have is a ‘showstopper black dress.’

What will your spring-summer collection be all about?

Our next Spring/Summer collection is all about practicality and ease of travel. Think romantic dates, intimate proposals, and even elaborate dinners; the silhouettes are fluid and meant to travel well, while still being authentic to the brand’s international sensibility.

Price on request. Available on their website.