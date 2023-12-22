Nicobar’s new collection — Firefly is soaked in the enchantment of nature

It's fascinating how individuals meticulously choose their festive attire. Everyone seeks to invest in new clothes, to look breathtaking and essentially, to adorn something that transcends mere aesthetics, crafting an artistic and stunning appearance. It’s also the holiday season, and what you desire is something stunning, effortlessly wearable, and, above all, exuding comfort. Nicobar’s latest collection — Firefly exactly aims at fulfilling such desires.

Pieces from the collection

For all the unversed, fireflies that translate to jugnu in Hindi, hold cultural significance in Indian and Thai cultures. In India, they symbolise natural beauty, romance, and sometimes even divine presence. Thai culture values fireflies as indicators of a healthy environment, associated with cleanliness. Both cultures appreciate the magical qualities of fireflies, influencing folklore and art. The brand’s creative director, Aparna Chandra walks us through the details of the collection saying, “Like the jugnu in the wild, festivities call for a little magic. Firefly is intended to channel some of this heady magic and the entire collection is soaked in the magic of nature, with prints that evoke a bed of velvety roses in shades of garnet and carmine. ”

To elevate the glamour quotient and match the festive mood, Firefly is brimming with outfits that serve as wonderful companions for this season. For the edit, the Nicobar team explored places where Indian and Thai cultures intersected and bloomed. The significance of rose, symbolising love, beauty, and devotion in both cultures, is evident in the colour palette of the collection. Discussing the same, Aparna tells us, “Our clothing centres on impeccable fit, form, fabric, and finish. The lush, jewel-toned palette features emerald, ruby, sapphire, and garnet hues, occasionally accented by pops of lime and playful floral prints.” She continues, “For fabrics, we have used cotton silk,buttery Bemberg, and our zari-striped saris, adding a subtle twinkle. Through skilful draping and tailoring, the collection effortlessly transitions from day to night, seamlessly marrying grace with ease and beauty.”

Price starts at Rs 2,500.

Available online