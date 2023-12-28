Designer Siddhartha Bansal drops A Hymn Of Joy presenting vibrant fusion wear 

If you think that entering the winter season is akin to dressing up in dull hues then designer Siddhartha Bansal is here to turn the tables with his new drop, A Hymn Of Joy. It comprises fusion wear pieces in a rich colour palette that celebrate the sprit of joyous occasions. And what better a time to talk about reverie than year end? So expect a slew of pieces that you can don for soirée, wedding cocktails as well as New Year’s bash ranging from embroidered shrug sets, one shoulder dresses and kaftans to tunic sets, co-ords, jumpsuits, shrug saris, and sharara sets.

From A Hymn Of Joy

Telling us about the inspiration, the Delhibased designer shares, “Hymn of Joy is an ode to celebrating life beyond boundaries. The collection is a vibrant tapestry of colours, textures, and emotions, reflecting the joy and laughter. The rich colour palettes and playful silhouettes transport the beholder to a world where every hue tells a story and intricate hand embroidery and signature SB prints become the poetry that brings each design to life.”

From A Hymn Of Joy

For Siddharth, finalising colour combinations comes very organically, though he likes to be abreast with trend forecasts. Over the years, he has made feminine cuts and vibrant colours his USP and the same is reflected in this drop where the palette ranges from earthy browns, olive greens, jewel tones of jade and emerald, dreamy garden pinks and electrifying shades of purples, blues and violets. “My collections are always full of colours and life, hence deciding one dominating colour is challenging. But we have tried neon green in this collection,” he adds.

From A Hymn Of Joy

He tells us about the new styles corresponding to the trends for the season, “Comfortable look, shrugs and layering shall be a big trend. Today, people like to have value for money and choose versatile pieces that can be styled in many ways. We have developed a high low-dress style with pants, where the shell is printed silk organza and the lining is printed crepe which gives an easy relaxed look with the illusion of print overlap.” These styles align with new age preferences.

