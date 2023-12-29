ANI’s Carnival 2023 edit brings tropical and desert wonders of Colombia and Kalahari Desert

As the jingle bells of Christmas festivities fade, the pulse of the party season quickens, with the approaching New Year’s Eve — a night of glamour, celebration, and new beginnings. As you get loads of party invitations, it’s time to revel amid sparkling confetti, tasting wine under the shower of fireworks, with a thrill of good company and delectable food awaiting. At such a gathering, elevate your style with ANI’s Carnival 2023 collection—an edit of prêt wear inspired by the verdant allure of Colombia’s Cocora Valley and the awe-inspiring landscapes of Africa’s magnanimous Kalahari Desert.

Party dress

The collection unfolds like a visual feast, capturing the vibrant beauty of two distinct worlds in a cascade of exuberant prints and styles. Expect kaftans, jumpsuits, button down shirts and rompers to ruffle dresses and princess slit dresses that add that extra oomph. While the design aesthetics are western, they suit Indian body types with an earthy as well as a tropical colour palette. Designer and founder Shivani Aggarwal tells us her best memory of attending one such experience which was in Sri Lankan forests and valleys where she saw colourful birds. Since then it was on her mind to bring a collection of this kind.

From Carnival edit

The alumna from Parsons School Of Design, New York tells us about the new edit, “The Cocora Valleyinspired textile print captures the vibrancy of this Colombian gem. It features an array of animals, the majestic wax palm trees and colourful pottery to lush greenery and rich flora. This scenery encapsulates the vitality of the Cocora Valley’s ecosystem, allowing you to wear a piece of its natural wonders. On the other front, the Kalahari Desert-inspired pieces celebrate the arid beauty of Africa. It includes muted colour tones and desert-inspired patter ns that depict Kalahari’s vast sand dunes and unique flora.”

Printed elegance

The label not only brings a vibrant palette of colours and prints but believes in sustainability. “We’ve used organic and ethically manufactured materials to create garments that are not only striking but also reduce the environmental footprint. We’ve employed eco-friendly dyeing and printing processes and ethical production practices,” Shivani adds. She predicts that this party season will be all about “bling and only bling” where a combination of embellishments on denim and satins is going to rule.

