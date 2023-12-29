Dish out Outhouse's glittering handbags from their latest capsule edit for New Year's party

If you're making that long list of party essentials, handbags and jewellery triumph the accessory game. What if you get the glitter of bijouterie and the practicality of a handbag in one? Celebrity-approved and homegrown accessory label, Outhouse, helmed by sister duo Kaabia and Sasha Grewal has dropped their muchawaited The New Icons collection of six glamourous handbags — a homage to their iconic Crystal Furbie design that has been a hit amongst youth and celebrities alike. It’s chic, and modern and brings out the unapologetic and confident side of you as you sport these small arm candies in sparkling shades of Promiscuous Red, Icy Blue, Siren Black, Posh Pink, Kelly Green and Stormy Grey. The palette has a high-octane, bold and energetic vibe to it making it a party essential for a night of fearless adventures!

Telling us about the new drop brought in collaboration with actress Banita Sandhu, Kaabia shares, “The New Icons collection is a homage to our glamourous Crystal Furbies for the celebratory season, redesigned in six iconic hues and its inspiration stems from the idea of offering newer innovations to our connoisseurs. The new crystal handhelds are an extension of our commitment to craftsmanship and creativity. These bags known as the party essential, awaken an unmissable rush, matching the mood of the season.”

The bags are an expression of power and sophistication. They especially appeal to the gen-next who often look for a chic accessory that can seamlessly transition from day to night. Telling us about the making process of these uber-luxury bags, Sasha shares, “Each cult nano statement bag is handcrafted with over two thousand iridescent crystals covering the unique silhouette, entwined top handle, and accentuated with iconic OH V monogram in the central front which is a pave set. Beneath the crystal mesh is a vegan leather bag, perfectly sized for all evening essentials.”

Talk vegan and the brand has previously championed mindful luxury with a PETA-approved line of phone bags and AirPods cases, OH V Birdy, crafted in vegan leather. This design ethos of merging sustainability while meeting glam goals has earned them the likes of global celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and more. As party and wedding season has peaked, we asked the sister duo to predict accessory trends for the brides.

Kaabia tells us, “While couture designs and wearable pieces for bridal jewellery are expected to be a timeless trend for the modern brides, handbags are now an elementary part of the bridal ensemble. A chic yet elegant bag serves the purpose of carrying necessities and elevates any bridal outfit; traditional or contemporary. They’re preferred to be small in size and lightweight, making them an effortless accessory.”

