Fashion brand ARCVSH’s new collection Eco talks about sustainable fashion

The significance of sustainable fashion goes beyond trends; it embodies a commitment to responsible consumerism and the well-being of our planet. This concept has emerged as a powerful and conscientious choice, gaining traction and support from individuals, including celebrities, in recent times. Fashion brand ARCVSH’s new collection Eco is all about creating awareness in this regard and connecting people to nature’s beauty. The new line of clothes helps us rethink our relationship with clothing and how our choices can contribute to a healthier planet.

Founder and designer Pallavi Singh tells us, “Eco is inspired by the harmonious blend of ecological consciousness and sustainable fashion. It’s an ode to the beauty of our planet, celebrating its vibrant ecosystems and advocating for a more mindful approach to fashion.” The brand believes in marrying modern innovation with the enduring elegance of classic silhouettes. Their style narrative resonates with individuals seeking both contemporary flair and timeless sophistication.

Pieces from the collection

“As far as Eco is concerned, each piece is more than just a garment; it’s a testament to our commitment to preserving the natural world. From the choice of materials to the production process, every step has been meticulously curated to minimise environmental impact,” Pallavi adds. The pieces from this collection incorporate several unique elements inspired by nature’s organic forms. Flowing and fluid silhouettes and relaxed cuts emulate the effortless movement seen in the environment. Intricate floral embroideries, leaf motifs, and patterns reminiscent of natural textures add depth and symbolism to each garment.

Pallavi says, “We’ve chosen these design elements as they reflect nature’s beauty and encourage a deeper connection with the environment. These choices represent our commitment to sustainability in fashion, emphasising that elegance and eco-consciousness can coexist harmoniously.”

For Eco, the designer used organic cotton, silk Chanderi, pre-Indian silk, and silk organza. According to Pallavi, these fabrics not only reduce environmental footprint but also offer durability and comfort. As far as the colours are concerned, she went for earthy tones like deep grape, indigo, olive, burgundy, and black evoking a sense of tranquility found in untouched natural environments. To create the edit, the brand has partnered with artisans and suppliers who share the same beliefs of using eco-friendly fabrics, recycled materials, and innovative techniques that prioritise the planet’s well-being.

From effortlessly draped dresses to relaxed yet tailored separates, the pieces in Eco are aimed at providing comfort without compromising on style. The versatility of the collection allows for effortless transitions from day to night, making it suitable for various occasions. One can find relaxed fits in Eco that can be pulled off during brunches, travel and light soirées if styled thoughtfully.

Rs 12,800 upwards. Available online.