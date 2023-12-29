ThrivingAt13: From Mokobara to Bauble Love, Bengaluru-born brands which cater to diverse tastes

aBringing a unique and fresh perspective to the world of accessories and related lifestyle products, Indulge lists 13 brands born out of Bengaluru, which cater to diverse tastes with their traditional-meets-contemporary approach.

WHE from Flourish

WHE stands for women, handcrafted and eco-friendly. Started in 2020, WHE is an ethical fashion brand that inspires consumers to buy high-quality eco-friendly and handmade products. Their range of products includes jewellery, home and wearable accessories and more. The brand aims to provide more employment opportunities to women as only 27 per cent of women in India are working. ₹499 onwards. Available online.

Quirksmith

Watch Charm from Quirksmith

With quirk in its name, you can expect a wide range of handcrafted silver jewellery with a bold and distinctive look. Blending elements of Indian culture with mythology, the Bengaluru-based homegrown brand boasts ornate necklaces, septum rings, toe rings and even watch charms which are their newest additions. The idea, as suggested by sisters and co-founders Divya and Pragya, is to curate pieces that invite conversations and curiosity. ₹550 onwards. Available online.

Mokobara

Shoulder Bag from Mokobara

With our Instagram feeds flooded with their modern and futuristic backpacks, briefcases and more, Mokobara by Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal offer luggage and baggage solutions catered specially to the next generation of travellers. The Bengaluru-based ‘Made In India’ D2C startup is also a trusted choice of celebrities like Deepika Padukone, who credits it for its modern design sensibility and colour palette that breaks the mundane. ₹2,999 onwards. Available online.

Chumbak

Scarf from Chumbak

Known for its playful and vibrant prints capturing the essence of all things India, Chumbak is one of the most celebrated lifestyle retailers. Find the cutest tropically printed scarves, quilted sling bags, passport holders, wallets, tote bags and their travel-approved laptop sleeves, which also happen to be their best sellers. Synonymous with lively and joyous lifestyle products, Chumbak started in 2010 in Bengaluru and over a decade later, it now enjoys a nationwide appeal. ₹595 onwards. Available online.

Bauble Love

Jewellery from Bauble Love

Bengaluru-based online brand, founded by Akanksha Chauhan in 2017, Bauble Love is known for women’s accessories that are designed with love. The bestsellers include products that are handcrafted, made using brass and carry a vintage appeal. Our personal favourites happen to be the Lambani Ghungroo ring and the Floral Tear Drop earrings that can easily transition from AM to PM. ₹1,600 onwards. Available online.

Bhavya Ramesh



If you are looking to drop fashion bangers back-to-back in 2024, Bengaluru-based Bhavya Ramesh’s eponymous jewellery brand featuring over-the-top, urban Indian accessories may be your ticket to glory. Pick from their armour-esque rings, 3-D nail cuffs, hair bobbies and ear clips that truly imbibe the bohemian spirit and promise to add that kitsch touch to your outfits. ₹2,500 onwards. Available online.

Ruosh

Belt from Ruosh

This Bengaluru-based brand is mostly known for its shoes but is far more than that. One of their products to watch out for is the belts they offer, which are available in multiple shades. Their products are quirky and edgy, that suit your sense of style. ₹795 onwards. Available online.

Varnam Craft Collective

This multi-award-winning social enterprise has been working with artisans in Channapatna since 2012. Most of their creations have been hand-crafted by women artisans. They have a range of jewellery including bangles, earrings and neck-pieces. ₹150 onwards. Available online.

Studio Moya

Bag by Studio Moya

Studio Moya celebrates the handcrafted traditions of India in a sustainable ecosystem. Their focus is on innovation in design through crafts while adhering to the sustainable business model. Their products range from bags and wallets to tech and travel accessories, including passport covers, clutches, slings and totes. ₹800 onwards. Available online.

C Krishniah Chetty and Sons

Pet charms by C Krishniah Chetty and Sons

Known for its vast collection of jewellery pieces, Bengaluru-based CKC does not require any introduction. Their jewellery ranges from gold, diamond, platinum and silver. But one of their other accessories worth having is from their collection Bow Wow Bling, which pays homage to the relationship between you and your furry friend. ₹30,000 onwards. Available online.

Ethic Attic

Nose pin from Ethic Attic

An initiative by Fairkonnect, Ethic Attic is a new-age design studio that is working towards sustainable fashion using environment-friendly fabrics. The brand has a range of apparel and accessories that are made using ikat weaving, hand block printing and hand weaving. Their accessories for both men and women include products like wallets, jewellery, bags and pouches. ₹350 onwards. Available online.

Odette

Sunglasses chain by Odette



Known for their elegant silhouettes, Odette is one Bengaluru-based brand where you can find a fun mix of accessories to elevate your outfit. We are talking heavily embellished belts with pearl hangings, chic velvet hairbands to truly embrace the ‘IT girl’ aesthetic, sunglass chains and even beaded capes to take your simple outfit from zero to a total of ten. ₹988 onwards. Available online.

Pallavi Foley Boutique Jewels

Founded in 2011, Pallavi Foley Boutique Jewels is known for its exquisite handcrafted jewellery, which is made from 18 and 22-carat gold. Pallavi’s designs are known to challenge conventions and rewrite the rules of design. Some of her collections include Wear Your Prayer, Gulabo and Angels. ₹5,000 onwards. Available online.

