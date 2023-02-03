Designer Deetsu Kundu explores the magic of fabric in the edit Angel Dust Storytelling

Deetsu Kundu is a young and ambitious soul from Bengal's Nadia district who dreamt of being a fashion designer since age 11. To follow his passion for fashion, Deetsu often bunked classes to learn the nuances of garment making. And by the time he attained adulthood, he was ready with his first-ever collection put together with the help and support of his friends. His unwavering love for all things sartorial convinced his parents to let him pursue a degree in design.

After 13 years of relentless hustle, Deestu launched his label Oh My Kolkata in 2022 with a vision to project Kolkata as a fashion hub to the world. "Philosophy is a flow of emotion and so, Oh my Kolkata’s design philosophy can’t be boxed up and put under any category. The label is focused on original handcrafted designs at affordable prices," feels Deetsu.

His latest summer bridal collection, Angel Dust Storytelling tells the tale of a snow princess called Gaia who possesses an extraordinary power to create love and light. After hearing her soul's calling, Gaia travels to Kanchenjunga to celebrate with her sweethearts. "The colour palette has some really cool and icy pastel shades. The silhouettes too are very interesting with straight cuts, A-line cuts and we have an exciting array of outfits including princess capes, drape saris, stoles, lehengas, baggy uppers with pants, shararas with drape, front panel drapes with skirts among others," elaborated Deetsu.

To dramatise the edit, he has liberally used fabrics such as organza, georgette and chiffon. The young designer feels that the bridal fashion scene has undergone mammoth changes in terms of the mentality of would-be brides. "For this spring-summer wedding season, go for lesser embroidery and aesthetic silhouettes that channel comfortable designs. Heavy-weight trousseau is an absolute no-no," advises Deetsu.

Invoked by spirituality, Deetsu plans to create a foundation that would build an orphanage out of the earnings from his labels -- that's his definition of sustainability. "Currently, we are working on our winter/festive fall 2023 for Gurgaon International Couture Week. It's yet not a concrete vision but will mostly be a showcase of fabric manipulation techniques," signs off Deetsu.

Price on request. 11 Ahallya Road, Mukundapur. Instagram: @ ohmykolkatathestore